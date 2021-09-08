Magnite to Webcast Investor Day September 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising platform and CTV leader, will webcast its Investor Day on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 11 am to 2 pm eastern time.



Speakers to include:

Michael Barrett, President & CEO

Adam Soroca, Chief Product Officer

J. Allen Dove, Chief Technology Officer

Katie Evans, Chief Operating Officer

Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer - CTV

Joe Prusz, Chief Revenue Officer – DV+

David Day, CFO

Nick Kormeluk, SVP IR & Real Estate

Webcast Details http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

