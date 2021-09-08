Calcium Carbonate Market ($52.55Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 4.7% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium Carbonate Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Calcium Carbonate Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type and Application,” the Calcium Carbonate Market is projected to reach US$ 2,418.62 million from US$ 36,777.24 million in 2021 by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% from 2020 to 2028. In 2020, North America contributed to the largest share in the global calcium carbonate market.

Calcium carbonate is widely used in applications such as paper, plastic, and adhesive. Calcium carbonate is used in the pharmaceutical industry to make a variety of medicines and tablets, including antacids. It is also employed as neutralizing acid in a few food and beverage preparations to balance the pH level. In the paper industry, calcium carbonate is mainly used as a filler in the alkaline papermaking process. It is used in the production of brighter, bulkier, and smooth papers due to its high brightness and light scattering abilities. To increase the filler content in the paper, many paper manufacturers use cost-effective calcium carbonate. It is also used in interior and exterior house paints, primers, sealers, and varnishes. Thus, the expanding application base of calcium carbonate will further provide growth opportunities for the calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

Abetong AB, Boral, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Consolis, ELO Beton, Forterra, GULF PRECAST, LafargeHolcim, Tindall Corporation, and Spancrete are among the well-established players operating in the global calcium carbonate market.

Construction activities are increasing globally due to supportive government initiatives. Paints and coatings are mainly used in construction projects for protection and decoration. Manufacturers in the paint and coating market are continuously introducing new, high-performance, and environment-friendly products. Calcium carbonate has a special white color that makes it a preferred pigment option in coating applications. It provides improved paint sheen, opacity, and wear resistance, among others. It is appropriate for the uppermost coats due to high gloss retention. Therefore, calcium carbonate is extensively being used in the paint and coating industry. The automotive industry is another segment generating high demand for paint and coating products, which, in turn, fuel the calcium carbonate market growth.

Calcium Carbonate Market: Segmental Overview

By type, the calcium carbonate market is segmented into ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC). In 2020, the precipitated calcium carbonate segment registered a higher growth rate. PCC is another lime-derived compound with numerous commercial uses. PCC is created by hydrating high-calcium quicklime and then reacting the resultant slurry, sometimes known as "milk-of-lime," with carbon dioxide. Products can be manufactured with very small sizes, large surface areas, high oil absorptions, or varied powder bulk densities, ranging from ultra-low to super-high powder densities, using the PCC method. PCC has numerous forms that can be used as a functional additive in sealants, adhesives, plastics, rubber, inks, paper, pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and various other uses. The milk of lime technique uses direct carbonation of hydrated lime to produce PCC. Because of its capacity to achieve small particle sizes and specific crystal forms, PCC has a wide range of industrial applications. PCC boosts impact strength in rigid polyvinyl chloride (PVC), such as vinyl siding and fencing, with some of the smaller particles that can replace costlier impact modifiers. PCC is a common ingredient in calcium-based antacid pills and drinks because it is an effective acid neutralizer.

Based on application, the calcium carbonate market is segmented into paper, plastic, paints and coatings, adhesives and sealants, building and construction, and others. The paints and coating segment is expected to witness significant demand during the forecast period. In the paint industry, calcium carbonate is utilized frequently. It helps minimize the chances of pigment setting, along with enhancing dispersion and imparting shine pigment setting, increase dispersion, and boost shine. Paints are typically composed of 20–60% calcium carbonate. Calcium carbonate is also commonly used in skim coat, wall plaster powder, putty as a filler ingredient and to improve whiteness at high dosages (up to 60%). The paint industry has widely accepted calcium carbonate because of its performance-enhancing properties. It can reduce the quantity of dispersion used in latex paints by preventing settling. Calcium carbonate in the paint can keep the relatively dense lithopone suspended and prevent it from sinking to the bottom. It can improve the painting film's strength, water resistance, dryness, and scrub resistance while lowering the construction cost.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Calcium Carbonate Market:

The slowdown of raw material production; instability in supply chains; deceleration of trade movements; and decrease in construction, automobile, and paint and coatings demand are the key conditions that are hampering the calcium carbonate market amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for calcium carbonate is most closely linked with various industries such as paper, automotive, plastics, and building and construction, which are facing business uncertainties. A decrease in paper consumption from educational institutes, corporate offices, and newspaper and printing industry has hindered the paper industry growth. However, the industry has experienced avenues from new application segments—food packaging, hygiene paper products, corrugated packaging, and medical specialty papers. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for calcium carbonate, thus mellowing the impact of the pandemic to a certain extent.













