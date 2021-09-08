Joe Italiano's Maplewood Gives Back to the Community

MOORESTOWN-LENOLA, N.J., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Italiano's Maplewood, located in the Moorestown Mall, participated in the Mall's 2021 Back-to-School Backpack Drive, benefiting active families of the Center for Family Services, Camden, NJ. The start of this school year being particularly rewarding, Moorestown Mall hosted an event that had what students need to feel good and be prepared for a fun and successful school year. The backpack drive was designed to make the return to the classroom as fun as possible — which starts with a great back-to-school shopping experience.

Chris Curry, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood stated: "Many individuals most affected by the pandemic were just getting by before COVID-19 and are facing greater hardship since. The elementary-age children of the Camden School District and surrounding areas in need of free backpacks were assisted through this wonderful event organized by the management of the Moorestown Mall, and we are honored to be a part of the cause."

The backpack drive took place during the month of August and Joe Italiano's served many local families by providing free backpacks to help ease the financial burden of people who, during the pandemic, have seen the supply chain of basic items skyrocket; items that typically cost $25 are now going for triple or more.

"Families that have budgetary limitations are now experiencing hardship due to post-pandemic price increases. Our goal is always to help families, not only by providing a fun dining experience where one can enjoy a quality meal but to give back when we learn of opportunities that really help enrich the local communities we serve," said Justin Italiano, General Manager of Joe Italiano's Maplewood.

Center for Family Services, Camden is happy to partner with businesses that are promoting and sponsoring this event like the Moorestown Mall's 2021 Back-to-School Backpack Drive and are grateful for all the valuable sponsors, volunteers, and service contributions.

The pandemic has taken a toll on many of the underserved local communities and help is needed to aid with many children. According to Maria Butkovic, General Manager Moorestown Mall, "Our team is committed to giving back to the community our Mall businesses serve. We are especially proud to help children in our area in need with a good beginning to their school year. We feel Backpacks will provide a foundation for children to begin the school year with pride and self-confidence. We were honored to work with the Center for Family Services to ensure students in our community have the supplies they need for the academic year. Providing the proper resources will allow students to start off the school year on the right foot."

The Moorestown Mall and participating retailers partnered with the Center for Family Services to collect and distribute backpacks and school supplies for students in need. Donation bins were in the mall management office for shoppers to place donated items. Suggested supplies for the drive included:

• Backpacks

• Lunchboxes

• Pens and pencils

• Highlighters

• Colored pencils, crayons, and markers

• Glue sticks

• Folders

• Notebooks

• Loose-leaf paper

"As an organization, we are committed to improving lives and making an impact in the communities we serve beyond what we do for them on a regular basis," said Marissa Cantu, Director of Community Relations Development & Public Relations, Center for Family Services. "We've identified an issue that we want to play a role in finding a solution for, and we are extremely proud of our team, the volunteers and community partners as the group at the Moorestown Mall for working together to donate new backpacks for school to those who are in need."

"Providing backpacks, especially during a time when so many are in distress, aligns with our belief that we can improve the lives of customers and the well-being of our communities," said Natalia Castelan, Community Engagement Coordinator, Center for Family Services.

"The COVID-19 pandemic only worsened things for families in our community. Supporting our community never felt better! The backing of caring businesses like Joe Italiano's Maplewood here in our mall during a crisis that has affected many children and families so deeply is truly a lifeline," said Lisa Wolstromer CMD, Senior Marketing Manager, Cherry Hill Mall. "As life begins to return to some semblance of normal, families are counting on us and our mall partners to provide support through events like this now more than ever."

About Joe Italiano's Maplewood: The Legendary Maplewood was founded in 1945 by Joe Italiano Sr. father of the legendary Joe Italiano Jr., a U.S. Navy Veteran who brought the art of Italian home cooking to the Maplewood. He endeared himself to the community and established a legacy offering authentic Italian cuisine, freshly made pasta, and signature seafood creations. Joe Italiano's Maplewood is an award-winning restaurant located in the Moorestown Mall, 400 NJ-38, Moorestown, NJ 08057. https://joesmaplewood.com/joe-italiano-maplewood-moorestown/ - email: hello@joesmaplewood.com - Tel: 856.242.2851

Monday Closed

Tuesday-Thursday 11-9 p.m.

Friday 11-10 p.m.

Saturday 12-10 p.m.

Sunday 12-8 p.m.

*Business hours may vary due to the circumstances of the pandemic * Happy Hour: Tuesday-Friday 4-7 p.m.

Moorestown Mall is a destination retail hub located in South Jersey with national retailers, as well as unique local retailers, and some first-to-market restaurants and eateries. Moorestown Mall also hosts many free events and programs for the community and families to enjoy year-round.

Center For Family Services is a cornerstone of your community and a beacon of hope for children and families across New Jersey. With a history dating back to 1920, Center for Family Services continues to expand our presence across New Jersey and has an in-depth understanding of community needs, a breadth of organizational knowledge, extensive partnerships, and strong relationships throughout the community and state. Most importantly, Center for Family Services remains responsive to the ongoing and changing needs that exist within our community.

