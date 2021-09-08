Southwest Print Fiesta Returns to Silver City October 8–11, 2021

Silver City, NM, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southwest Print Fiesta—an iconic weekend-long celebration of all things print—will return to Silver City, New Mexico this October with a hybrid event. Offering both virtual and in-person experiences, the festival will run October 8–11, 2021 with workshops, free events, exhibitions, and opportunities to purchase art.

“Whether you’re an aspiring artist or an art lover, there’s something for everyone at Southwest Print Fiesta,” said Alex Brown, Town Manager of Silver City. “With opportunities to learn and get hands-on experience, as well as support the incredible participating artists, it’s the perfect time to get a feel for the culture of Silver City.”

Events kick off Friday, October 8 with exhibitions opening from 4–8pm at Light Art Space in historic downtown Silver City, followed by Studio Tour Happy Hour—a tour that takes visitors through four print studios, along with a beverage of their choice.

Taking place on Saturday, October 9 from 10am–4pm, the Printers’ Market will feature vendor booths and opportunities to purchase print pieces. From 11am–4pm, viewers online and in-person can watch as several artists hand carve a large block to be printed by a steamroller at the vendor market. Street printing will take place from 1–3pm, allowing for the crowd to join in the creative process. While artists print manhole covers, participants can print on fabrics or items they’ve brought with them. From 7–8pm, visiting artist Chip Thomas will hold a talk to discuss his process and answer audience questions.

Sunday, October 10 and Monday, October 11 feature a variety of workshops, panels and events to provide hands-on, immersive experiences and education about all things print.

“The weekend will be packed with fun, interactive events, and whether you’re joining virtually or in-person, it’s an event you don’t want to miss,” added Brown.

For more information and a schedule of events, visit www.southwestprintfiesta.org.