Cullinan Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CGEM) (“Cullinan”) today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley 19 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference taking place Thursday, September 9 th through Wednesday, September 15 th Cullinan’s CEO, Owen Hughes, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, September 13 th , at 12:30pm ET, and will provide a corporate update at 4:15pm ET

H.C. Wainwright 23 rd Annual Global Investment Conference on Monday, September 13 th through Wednesday, September 15 th Cullinan’s Chief Development Officer of Biologics, Jennifer Michaelson, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Engineered Cytokines: The Next Big Wave in Immuno-oncology”, which will be broadcast to conference participants on Tuesday, September 14 th , from 1:30 – 3:00pm ET

Members of Cullinan’s management will be presenting virtually at each conference, as well as participating in one-on-one investor meetings. Please visit the investor section of Cullinan’s website at www.investors.cullinanoncology.com for more information.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company that strives to deliver results for our various stakeholders through disciplined capital allocation, decisive action, prudent risk taking and creative business development. We seek to drive shareholder returns by focusing on the patient. The Company’s strategy is to build a diversified pipeline of targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes. Learn more about Cullinan at www.cullinanoncology.com.

