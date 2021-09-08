Capital Southwest Supports Eden Capital’s Acquisition of Wall Street Prep Inc.

DALLAS, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Southwest Corporation (“Capital Southwest”) (Nasdaq: CSWC), an internally managed business development company focused on providing flexible financing solutions to support the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses, announced today that it recently supported Eden Capital′s (“Eden”) acquisition of Wall Street Prep, Inc. (“WSP”) with a revolving credit facility, first lien term loan, and a minority equity co-investment. Capital Southwest led the financing and will act as the sole administrative agent. Main Street Capital Corporation also participated in the investment.



"We are excited to partner with Eden Capital on this transaction as they continue to pursue investments in the education and corporate training sector,” said Ryan Kelly, Managing Director of Capital Southwest. Abishai Pinto, Senior Associate at Capital Southwest, said, “Wall Street Prep continues to experience strong growth with individual consumers, corporate clients, and universities that see tremendous value in WSP’s growing course catalog and strong virtual and in-person offering.”

Wall Street Prep is a global financial training and consulting firm. Established in 2004 by investment bankers to train the financial services industry, WSP trains over 10,000 professionals and students annually. WSP’s client list includes top financial institutions, corporations and business schools.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation (Nasdaq: CSWC) is a Dallas, Texas-based, internally managed business development company with approximately $368 million in net assets as of June 30, 2021. Capital Southwest is a middle market lending firm focused on supporting the acquisition and growth of middle market businesses with $5 million to $25 million investments across the capital structure, including first lien, unitranche, second lien, subordinated debt, and non-control equity co-investments. As a public company with a permanent capital base, Capital Southwest has the flexibility to be creative in its financing solutions and to invest to support the growth of its portfolio companies over long periods of time.

About Eden Capital

Eden Capital is a dedicated private equity firm focused on technology, business services and education sectors. Eden partners with leading management teams, founders and owners to achieve growth and scale to maximize value for all stakeholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with regard to Capital Southwest’s notes offering, the expected net proceeds from the offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the offering, and the expected impact of this offering on our financial results. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of word or phrases such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “expect,” and similar expressions and variations or negatives of these words. These statements are based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs. They are not guarantees of future results and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include risks identified in Capital Southwest’s filings with the SEC and risks related to, among other things: changes in the markets in which Capital Southwest invests; changes in the financial, capital, and lending markets; regulatory changes; tax treatment and general economic and business conditions; uncertainties associated with the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, including its impact on the global and U.S. capital markets and the global and U.S. economy, the length and duration of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States as well as worldwide and the magnitude of the economic impact of that outbreak; and the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business prospects and the operational and financial performance of our portfolio companies, including our ability and their ability to achieve our respective objectives, and the effects of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to continue to effectively manage our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements and are encouraged to review the preliminary prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and Capital Southwest’s other SEC filings for a more complete discussion of the risks and other factors that could affect any forward-looking statements. Except as required by the federal securities laws, Capital Southwest does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changing circumstances or any other reason after the date of this press release.

