Intapp Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter total revenue of $61.3 million, up 29% year-over-year
  • Fourth quarter SaaS and support revenue of $39.4 million, up 26% year-over-year
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $109.7 million, up 48% year-over-year

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, announced its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2021.

“Intapp has created a unique cloud-based software platform designed specifically for the professional and financial services firms that facilitate the world’s economy,” said CEO John Hall. “In the fiscal fourth quarter of 2021, we delivered strong financial results driven by the continued adoption of our full cloud platform by some of the largest firms in those industries. We also recently completed a successful IPO, and are well positioned to further expand our business as we enable our clients to harness the power of our cloud-based solutions that are purpose-built to meet their needs.”

The company’s shares began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 30, 2021, and the offering closed on July 2, 2021. As a result, effects of the offering including the net proceeds, the repayment of our outstanding debt, the conversion of our outstanding preferred stock to common stock, and the issuance of new common shares are not reflected in the fiscal fourth quarter or year-end consolidated financial statements. The effects of the offering will be reflected in our fiscal first quarter consolidated financial statements for the period ending September 30, 2021.

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $61.3 million, representing a 29% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • SaaS and support revenue was $39.4 million, representing a 26% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Cloud ARR was $109.7 million, representing a 48% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020. Cloud ARR represented 52% of total ARR compared to 43% at the end of the prior year.
  • Total ARR was $212.3 million, representing a 23% year-over-year increase compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $9.6 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $0.6 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $6.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $19.9 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $5.7 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $0.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.68, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $0.49 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.19, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.03 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $214.6 million, an increase of 15% over fiscal year 2020.
  • SaaS and support revenue was $144.1 million, an increase of 26% over fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP operating loss was $23.0 million, compared to a GAAP operating loss of $16.8 million in fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP operating profit was $8.0 million, compared to a non-GAAP operating profit of $2.3 million in fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $62.3 million, compared to a GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $60.0 million in fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was $15.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $26.8 million in fiscal year 2020.
  • GAAP net loss per share was $2.23, compared to a GAAP net loss per share of $2.49 in fiscal year 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.56, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $1.11 in fiscal year 2020.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $37.6 million as of June 30, 2021.

Business Highlights

  • Listed our shares on Nasdaq on June 30, 2021, ticker symbol INTA, and closed our initial public offering on July 2, 2021.
  • Closed the acquisition of Repstor which expanded our offering to include Microsoft 365-based enterprise content management and collaboration tools.
  • As of June 30, 2021, Intapp served more than 1,900 clients in 40 countries, 420 of which generated more than $100,000 of ARR, and 31 of which generated more than $1.0 million of ARR.
  • Our trailing twelve months’ net revenue retention rate was within our expected range of 108% to 112%.

First Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook

 Fiscal 2022 Outlook
 First QuarterFull Year
SaaS and support revenue (in millions)$40.5 - $41.5$172.0 - $176.0
Total revenue (in millions)$56.5 - $57.5$241.0 - $245.0
Non-GAAP operating loss (in millions)$1.0 - $2.0$13.5 - $17.5
Non-GAAP net loss per share$0.06 - $0.08$0.29 - $0.33

The information presented above includes non-GAAP financial measures such as “non-GAAP operating profit (loss),” “non-GAAP net loss,” and “non-GAAP net loss per share.”  Refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics” for a discussion of these measures and the financial tables below for reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Webcast

The company will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). The call will be webcast live via the investors section of the Intapp company website at https://investors.intapp.com/. A replay of the call will be available through the Intapp website for 90 days.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,900 of the premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our financial outlook for the first quarter and full year of fiscal 2022, growth strategy, business plans and market position. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "project," "would," "should," "could," "can," "predict," "potential," "target," "explore," "continue," “expand,” “outlook” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties and risks, including factors beyond our control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the statements, including: our inability to continue our growth at or near historical rates; our history of losses; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. and global economies, our business, our employees, results of operations, financial condition, demand for our products, sales and implementation cycles, and the health of our clients' and partners' businesses; data breaches, unauthorized access to client data or other disruptions of our solutions; U.S. and global market and economic conditions, particularly adverse to our targeted industries; a decline in our client renewals and expansions; the length and variability of our sales cycle; our ability to compete in highly competitive markets; our ability to develop, introduce and market new and enhanced versions of our solutions; our ability to develop or sell our solutions into new markets or further penetrate existing markets; the ability of our products to function within the heavily regulated professional and financial services industry; the development of the market for SaaS solutions for professional and financial services; additional complexity, burdens, and volatility in connection with our international sales and operations; and third parties asserting that we are infringing or violating their intellectual property rights. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are and/or will be included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent public filings. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to us at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events.  We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Metrics

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating profit, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share. These non-GAAP measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition-related transaction costs, restructuring costs and non-cash dividends. Unlevered free cashflow is a supplemental liquidity measure that management uses to evaluate our core operating business and our ability to meet our current and future financing and investing needs.  It consists of net cash used in operating activities less cash paid for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software and increased by cash paid for interest expense. See below for a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Other metrics include Cloud ARR, total ARR and net revenue retention rate. Total ARR represents the annualized recurring value of all active SaaS and on-premises subscription contracts at the end of a reporting period. Cloud ARR is the portion of the annualized recurring value of our active SaaS contracts at the end of a reporting period. Contracts with a term other than one year are annualized by taking the committed contract value for the current period divided by number of days in that period, then multiplying by 365.

Net revenue retention rate is calculated by starting with the ARR from the cohort of all clients as of the twelve months prior to the applicable fiscal period, or prior period ARR. We then calculate the ARR from these same clients as of the current fiscal period, or current period ARR. We then divide the current period ARR by the prior period ARR to calculate the net revenue retention rate.

The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and metrics provide useful information to investors as they are used by management to manage the business, make planning decisions, evaluate our performance, and allocate resources. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Intapp’s financial condition and results of operations.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets that may be incurred in the future. Non-GAAP net loss per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net loss by the estimated weighted average shares outstanding for the period. For the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022 outlook, the weighted average shares outstanding for the period reflects the closing of the Company’s initial public offering and includes the conversion of 19,034,437 shares of convertible preferred stock into the same number of shares of common stock and the issuance of 12,075,000 shares of new common stock.

Intapp, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

  June 30, 
      2020 
  2021  (As adjusted)* 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $37,636  $42,052 
Restricted cash  3,827   1,107 
Accounts receivable, net  48,573   23,003 
Unbilled receivables, net  6,840   8,578 
Other receivables, net  858   1,144 
Prepaid expenses  9,591   3,675 
Deferred commissions, current  6,551   4,837 
Total current assets  113,876   84,396 
Property and equipment, net  10,674   8,172 
Goodwill  262,270   227,992 
Intangible assets, net  52,349   46,806 
Deferred commissions, noncurrent  10,414   8,240 
Other assets  10,244   1,406 
Total assets $459,827  $377,012 
Liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $2,198  $4,129 
Accrued compensation  29,218   18,100 
Accrued expenses  9,953   3,588 
Deferred revenue, net  107,893   79,721 
Other current liabilities  22,621   11,269 
Total current liabilities  171,883   116,807 
Deferred tax liabilities  5,705   2,616 
Long-term deferred revenue, net  1,908   842 
Other liabilities  18,170   3,805 
Debt, net  275,593   279,458 
Total liabilities  473,259   403,528 
Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share, 19,870,040 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020; 19,034,437 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2020; liquidation preference of $203,340 and $187,756 as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively  144,148   144,148 
Stockholders’ deficit        
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share, 65,000,000 and 60,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 29,444,577 and 24,331,569 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively  29   24 
Additional paid-in capital  128,943   69,178 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (494)  (1,667)
Accumulated deficit  (286,058)  (238,199)
Total stockholders’ deficit  (157,580)  (170,664)
Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ deficit $459,827  $377,012 

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.


Intapp, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020
(As adjusted)*		  2021  2020
(As adjusted)*		 
Revenues                
SaaS and support $39,431  $31,245  $144,075  $114,125 
Subscription license  14,433   11,171   45,963   48,427 
Total recurring revenues  53,864   42,416   190,038   162,552 
Professional services  7,393   5,132   24,595   24,300 
Total revenues  61,257   47,548   214,633   186,852 
Cost of revenues                
SaaS and support  10,663   9,753   40,644   37,677 
Total cost of recurring revenues  10,663   9,753   40,644   37,677 
Professional services  9,680   7,405   33,730   32,847 
Restructuring     765      765 
Total cost of revenues  20,343   17,923   74,374   71,289 
Gross profit  40,914   29,625   140,259   115,563 
Operating expenses:                
Research and development  13,717   9,447   50,853   42,090 
Sales and marketing  22,731   12,975   69,948   58,898 
General and administrative  14,108   5,450   42,418   28,491 
Restructuring     2,894      2,894 
Total operating expenses  50,556   30,766   163,219   132,373 
Operating loss  (9,642)  (1,141)  (22,960)  (16,810)
Interest expense  (6,084)  (7,006)  (24,608)  (27,856)
Other income (expense), net  (41)  (69)  1,276   (896)
Net loss before income taxes  (15,767)  (8,216)  (46,292)  (45,562)
Income tax expense  (143)  (66)  (472)  (353)
Net loss  (15,910)  (8,282)  (46,764)  (45,915)
Less: cumulative dividends allocated to preferred stockholders  (4,003)  (3,695)  (15,584)  (14,048)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(19,913) $(11,977) $(62,348) $(59,963)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $(0.68) $(0.49) $(2.23) $(2.49)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  29,342   24,198   27,950   24,109 

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.


Intapp, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in thousands)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020
(As adjusted)*		  2021  2020
(As adjusted)*		 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities                
Net loss $(15,910) $(8,282) $(46,764) $(45,915)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization  3,455   3,250   13,365   12,767 
Amortization of deferred financing costs  283   285   1,135   1,140 
Provision for doubtful accounts  47   226   424   974 
Stock-based compensation  5,838   1,041   18,061   3,256 
Deferred income taxes  (65)  (305)  (455)  (294)
Other        20    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business combinations:                
Accounts and other receivables  (21,043)  11,914   (26,042)  7,744 
Unbilled receivables, current  (46)  2,216   1,738   (3,805)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (5,018)  3,532   (4,672)  393 
Deferred commissions  (1,673)  (922)  (3,888)  (3,403)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  9,790   (610)  10,680   (1,281)
Deferred revenue, net  17,037   9,016   28,787   17,975 
Other liabilities  (367)  604   (2,138)  9,039 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities  (7,672)  21,965   (9,749)  (1,410)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities                
Purchases of property and equipment  (79)  (462)  (2,473)  (2,638)
Capitalized internal-use software costs  (885)  (707)  (2,526)  (2,496)
Business combinations, net of cash acquired  (20,605)     (20,605)   
Net cash used in investing activities  (21,569)  (1,169)  (25,604)  (5,134)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities                
Proceeds from borrowings           15,000 
Payments on borrowings        (5,000)  (5,000)
Shareholder contribution           1,820 
Proceeds from issuance of convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs           16,456 
Proceeds from stock option exercises  1,097   464   15,686   1,736 
Proceeds from common stock issuance        29,020    
Repurchase of shares and fully vested options        (1,892)  (2,766)
Payments for deferred offering costs  (3,819)     (5,410)   
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  (2,722)  464   32,404   27,246 
Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents  379   153   1,253   (161)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (31,584)  21,413   (1,696)  20,541 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period  73,047   21,746   43,159   22,618 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period $41,463  $43,159  $41,463  $43,159 
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets                
Cash and cash equivalents $37,636  $42,052  $37,636  $42,052 
Restricted cash  3,827   1,107   3,827   1,107 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $41,463  $43,159  $41,463  $43,159 

* As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.


Intapp, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited, in thousands)

The following tables reconcile the specific items excluded from GAAP in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures for the periods indicated below:

Non-GAAP gross profit
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020*  2021  2020* 
Gross profit* $40,914  $29,625  $140,259  $115,563 
Adjusted to exclude the following (as related to cost of revenues):                
Stock-based compensation  301   72   1,128   642 
Amortization of intangible assets  1,722   1,841   6,783   7,371 
Restructuring costs     765      765 
Non-GAAP gross profit $42,937  $32,303  $148,170  $124,341 


Non-GAAP operating expense 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020*  2021  2020* 
Research and development $13,717  $9,447  $50,853  $42,090 
Stock-based compensation  (1,035)  (272)  (4,054)  (1,145)
Non-GAAP research and development $12,682  $9,175  $46,799  $40,945 
                 
Sales and marketing* $22,731  $12,975  $69,948  $58,898 
Stock-based compensation  (2,963)  (225)  (6,791)  (1,037)
Amortization of intangible assets  (1,075)  (992)  (4,052)  (3,968)
Non-GAAP sales and marketing $18,693  $11,758  $59,105  $53,893 
                 
General and administrative $14,108  $5,450  $42,418  $28,491 
Stock-based compensation  (1,538)  (472)  (6,593)  (1,315)
Amortization of intangible assets  (35)     (35)   
Acquisition-related transaction costs  (1,557)     (1,557)   
Non-GAAP general and administrative $10,978  $4,978  $34,233  $27,176 

*As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606.


Non-GAAP operating profit 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020*  2021  2020* 
Operating loss* $(9,642) $(1,141) $(22,960) $(16,810)
Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues):                
Stock-based compensation  5,837   1,041   18,566   4,139 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,832   2,833   10,870   11,339 
Acquisition-related transaction costs  1,557      1,557    
Restructuring costs     3,659      3,659 
Non-GAAP operating profit $584  $6,392  $8,033  $2,327 


Non-GAAP net loss
 
  Three Months Ended
June 30,		  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020*  2021  2020* 
Net loss attributable to common stockholders* $(19,913) $(11,977) $(62,348) $(59,963)
Adjusted to exclude the following (including the portion related to cost of revenues):                
Stock-based compensation  5,837   1,041   18,566   4,139 
Amortization of intangible assets  2,832   2,833   10,870   11,339 
Acquisition-related transaction costs  1,557      1,557    
Restructuring costs     3,659      3,659 
Non-cash cumulative preferred dividends  4,003   3,695   15,584   14,048 
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders $(5,684) $(749) $(15,771) $(26,778)


GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders* $(0.68) $(0.49) $(2.23) $(2.49)
Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $(0.19) $(0.03) $(0.56) $(1.11)
                 
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted  29,342   24,198   27,950   24,109 


Unlevered free cash flow 
  Year Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020* 
Net cash used in operating activities* $(9,749) $(1,410)
Adjusted for the following cash outlays:        
Purchases of property and equipment  (2,473)  (2,638)
Capitalized internal-use software costs  (2,526)  (2,496)
Cash paid for interest  24,139   22,143 
Unlevered free cash flow $9,391  $15,599 

*As adjusted to reflect the impact of the full retrospective adoption of ASC 606. 