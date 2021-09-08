Solo.io Enables Hybrid Application Connectivity for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (EKS) Anywhere, Providing Key Support for Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo.io , the application networking company, is partnering with Amazon EKS Anywhere to provide Kubernetes-native API gateway and service mesh capabilities to their new Amazon EKS Anywhere service. Amazon EKS Anywhere provides a new hybrid deployment option that enables organizations to easily create and operate Kubernetes clusters with GitOps on premises, while also connecting on-premises services and AWS-based services. For organizations looking to adopt this hybrid architecture, they will need application connectivity solutions such as API gateways and service meshes to integrate within hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Solo.io offers full support for Amazon EKS Anywhere running in any environment, bridging these potential gaps with its Gloo Edge for Envoy Proxy and Gloo Mesh for Istio products. As a result, enterprises can deploy consistent, secure, and reliable API gateways and service meshes everywhere they run EKS.



"As prominent leaders in the Istio and service mesh communities, we are proud to partner with AWS to bring enterprise Istio and API gateways to EKS Anywhere to solve application-network challenges on prem and in the public cloud,” said Lin Sun, Director of Open Source, Solo.io. “A majority of our customers run on AWS, so we are excited to build on our partnership around EKS. EKS Anywhere is an exciting new product that will enable customers to advance their cloud migration strategies, leverage existing on-prem capacity as well as comply with legal requirements such as data sovereignty.”

Amazon EKS Anywhere is a packaged distribution of EKS designed to run outside the AWS cloud, meaning customers can manage Kubernetes-orchestrated containers on premises and in other providers’ clouds — often connected back to EKS running in AWS. Amazon EKS customers must solve the service connectivity challenges everywhere they are running workloads, including in EKS Anywhere clusters on premises, across various clusters, or among private and public clouds. However, AWS App Mesh is bound to the AWS cloud, and customers running Kubernetes-orchestrated containerized applications in other environments need additional support. API gateways and service meshes that operate outside of AWS clouds and within hybrid environments are critical, as both help eliminate service connectivity roadblocks associated with traffic routing, security, reliability, and observability.

Solo.io’s enhanced Istio and Envoy Proxy solutions, Gloo Mesh and Gloo Edge, facilitate application connectivity for Amazon EKS customers. Gloo Mesh ensures connectivity, security, observability, and reliability for Kubernetes, VMs, and microservices applications with multi-cluster and hybrid cloud management. Meanwhile, Gloo Edge is an API gateway and ingress controller built on Envoy Proxy to facilitate and secure application traffic at the edge. Amazon EKS customers can now deploy container-based applications anywhere and enjoy secure, reliable, and consistent management of API gateways and service meshes to provide connectivity for their modern Kubernetes applications. This solution enables consistent GitOps and CI/CD everywhere for AWS and Solo.io customers.

“We’re pleased to work with AWS to provide customers with application connectivity solutions that can direct traffic between Kubernetes containers, microservices, and other applications running on premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. Amazon EKS Anywhere unlocks the potential for many new use cases, such as workload migration from on premises to public cloud, application modernization, bursting, data sovereignty, and more,” said Idit Levine, founder and CEO, Solo.io. “Solo.io’s products align with the AWS containers business unit, and are particularly relevant to BYO-Kubernetes on Amazon EC2, Amazon EKS, EKS Distro, EKS Anywhere, and AWS Lambda. This AWS-Solo.io partnership will empower more enterprises in financial services, healthcare, telco, manufacturing, and more to easily reap the benefits of their applications minus the configuration headaches.”

Solo.io is in the Amazon Partner Network (APN) and continues to strengthen the relationship with AWS with innovative solutions for even more enterprises.

Amazon EKS Anywhere is available now.

