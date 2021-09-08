Streamline Health® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Second quarter 2021 Revenues of $2.9 million; ($0.1 million) Net Loss; ($0.8 million) Adjusted EBITDA



Atlanta, GA , Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) (“Streamline”), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended July 31, 2021.

Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.9 million, consistent with the prior year period. SaaS revenue grew approximately 59%, compared to the same quarter a year ago. The consistent revenue volume during the quarter was the result of higher revenue from SaaS offset by lower revenue from professional services, software licenses and maintenance and support. Recurring revenue comprised 84% of second quarter fiscal 2021 revenue compared to 71% of second quarter fiscal 2020 revenue.

Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($0.1 million) as compared to a net loss of ($1.1 million) during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Second quarter fiscal 2021 net loss included $11,000 of income from discontinued operations of the Company’s legacy ECM business, the sale of which closed on February 24, 2020, compared to $28,000 of income from discontinued operations during the second quarter of fiscal 2020. Income from discontinued operations was offset by a loss from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 of ($0.1 million) and ($1.2 million), respectively. Loss from continuing operations for the three months ended July 31, 2021 included $2.3 million of income associated with loan forgiveness.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of ($0.8 million), compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of ($0.4 million) in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

“As a result of our team’s execution to restructure and position Streamline for growth, we were thrilled to enter a new chapter with our recent acquisition of Avelead. Thanks to our focus on improved sales and customer success, we are ready to capitalize on our tremendous market opportunity while maintaining strong relationships with our existing customers.” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline.

“We believe that the Delta variant of COVID has delayed our reporting of successes on the sales side, however, it has not deterred our improving the systems and processes that enable the growth we are expecting. Today, we are more capable than ever of supporting our healthcare provider customers through pre-bill revenue cycle solutions to ensure their revenue integrity and improved financial performance.”

Highlights from the second quarter ended July 31, 2021 included:

● Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.9 million; SaaS revenue grew 11%, sequentially, compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2021; ● Loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($0.1 million); ● Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was ($0.8 million); ● Total bookings (total contract value) for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $1.6 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Streamline’s management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline’s management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline’s business operations.

Streamline defines “adjusted EBITDA” as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.

About Streamline

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue and improved financial performance across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.



STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 31, July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Software licenses $ - $ 215,000 $ 135,000 $ 215,000 Professional services 30,000 160,000 108,000 312,000 Audit Services 443,000 463,000 947,000 1,007,000 Maintenance and support 1,087,000 1,228,000 2,144,000 2,486,000 Software as a service 1,308,000 821,000 2,485,000 1,711,000 Total revenues 2,868,000 2,887,000 5,819,000 5,731,000 Operating expenses: Cost of software licenses 143,000 125,000 279,000 202,000 Cost of professional services 261,000 269,000 475,000 510,000 Cost of audit services 376,000 373,000 765,000 733,000 Cost of maintenance and support 80,000 182,000 166,000 368,000 Cost of software as a service 578,000 403,000 1,188,000 808,000 Selling, general and administrative 2,515,000 2,284,000 5,068,000 4,576,000 Research and development 964,000 509,000 1,941,000 1,193,000 Non-routine costs 336,000 - 777,000 - Loss on exit of membership agreement - - - 105,000 Total operating expenses 5,253,000 4,145,000 10,659,000 8,495,000 Operating loss (2,385,000 ) (1,258,000 ) (4,840,000 ) (2,764,000 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (9,000 ) (13,000 ) (22,000 ) (27,000 ) Miscellaneous expense (8,000 ) (64,000 ) 6,000 (82,000 ) Forgiveness of PPP loan and accrued interest 2,327,000 - 2,327,000 - Loss before income taxes (75,000 ) (1,335,000 ) (2,529,000 ) (2,873,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 4,000 172,000 (5,000 ) 733,000 Loss from continuing operations $ (71,000 ) $ (1,163,000 ) $ (2,534,000 ) $ (2,140,000 ) Income from discontinued operations: Gain on sale of discontinued operations - 4,000 - 6,013,000 Income from discontinued operations 11,000 104,000 332,000 241,000 Income tax expense - (80,000 ) - (1,576,000 ) Income from discontinued operations 11,000 28,000 332,000 4,678,000 Net (loss) income $ (60,000 ) $ (1,135,000 ) $ (2,202,000 ) $ 2,538,000 Basic Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.16 Net (loss) income $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average number of common shares - basic 41,288,709 30,026,658 39,393,333 29,897,236 Diluted Earnings per Share: Continuing operations $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.01 0.15 Net (loss) income $ (0.00 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.08 Weighted average number of common shares – diluted 41,737,231 30,421,473 39,960,998 30,229,595





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

July 31, January 31, 2021 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,847,000 $ 2,409,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,625,000 2,929,000 Contract receivables 236,000 174,000 Prepaid and other current assets 788,000 1,216,000 Current assets from discontinued operations 181,000 587,000 Total current assets 19,677,000 7,315,000 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 76,000 104,000 Right of use asset on operating lease 306,000 391,000 Capitalized software development costs, net 5,667,000 5,945,000 Intangible assets, net 393,000 624,000 Goodwill 10,712,000 10,712,000 Other non-current assets 1,003,000 873,000 Long-term assets from discontinued operations 3,000 13,000 Total non-current assets 18,160,000 18,662,000 $ 37,837,000 $ 25,977,000 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 363,000 $ 272,000 Accrued expenses 1,324,000 908,000 Current portion of term loan - 1,534,000 Deferred revenues 4,474,000 3,862,000 Current portion of operating lease obligation 201,000 198,000 Current liabilities from discontinued operations 283,000 595,000 Total current liabilities 6,645,000 7,369,000 Non-current liabilities: Term loan, net of current portion - 767,000 Deferred revenues, less current portion 163,000 130,000 Operating Lease obligations, less current portion 129,000 222,000 Total non-current liabilities 292,000 1,119,000 Total liabilities 6,937,000 8,488,000 Stockholders’ equity 30,900,000 17,489,000 $ 37,837,000 $ 25,977,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED AND CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from continuing operating activities: Loss from continuing operations $ (2,534,000 ) $ (2,140,000 ) Depreciation 37,000 31,000 Amortization of capitalized software development costs 984,000 651,000 Amortization of intangible assets 231,000 247,000 Amortization of other deferred costs 242,000 153,000 Valuation adjustments - 31,000 Loss on exit of membership agreement - 105,000 Share-based compensation expense 1,122,000 575,000 Benefit for accounts receivable allowance (1,000 ) (15,000 ) Forgiveness of PPP Loan and accrued interest (2,327,000 ) - Benefit for income taxes - (733,000 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 709,000 (876,000 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,537,000 ) (1,971,000 ) Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations 436,000 (2,374,000 ) Cash flows used in investing activities: Capitalization of software development costs (706,000 ) (1,094,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,000 ) (34,000 ) Proceeds from sale of ECM assets 800,000 11,288,000 Net cash provided by investing activities 91,000 10,160,000 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 16,100,000 - Payments for costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock (1,318,000 ) - Proceeds from term loan - 2,301,000 Principal payments on term loan - (4,000,000 ) Other (334,000 ) (58,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 14,448,000 (1,757,000 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 13,438,000 4,058,000 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 2,409,000 1,649,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 15,847,000 $ 5,707,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

New Bookings

(Unaudited)

July 31, 2021 Three Months

Ended Six Months

Ended Software licenses $ - 135,000 Professional Services 149,950 348,950 Audit Services 21,800 407,800 Maintenance and Support - 135,000 Software as a Service 1,455,000 3,180,000 Q2 2021 Bookings $ 1,626,750 $ 4,206,750 Q2 2020 Bookings $ 2,865,000 $ 4,150,000





STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Reconciliation of loss from continuing operations to non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)