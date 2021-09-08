Flexion Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FLXN) announced today that Michael Clayman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual analyst-led fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.



The presentation will be available through an on-demand webcast beginning at 7 a.m. ET on September 13, 2021, and will be accessible on the Flexion website at http://ir.flexiontherapeutics.com.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq:FLXN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, local therapies for the treatment of people with musculoskeletal conditions, beginning with osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. The company's core values are focus, ingenuity, tenacity, transparency and fun. Please visit flexiontherapeutics.com.

