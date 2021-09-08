Associa Advantage, Inc., Partners with COIT Cleaning & Restoration Services

Dallas, TX, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Advantage, Inc., an Associa® company, has partnered with COIT Cleaning & Restoration Services to offer expert cleaning services to Associa clients.

COIT is a full-service cleaning and restoration company with more than 70 years of experience that works closely with clients to determine their maintenance cleaning needs and streamlines the process to fulfill all requirements. COIT’s services include water remediation and mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, and 24/7 mold cleanup. COIT provides cleaning services for homes and businesses, including everything from air ducts, carpets, area rugs, tile, grout, wood floor, laminate, concrete, natural stone, drapery and blinds, and much more.

“Associa Advantage is committed to offering valuable living solutions to the residents in our managed communities through relationships with business partners that have the same dedication and focus on superior customer service,” stated Jennifer Shannon, Associa Advantage president. “This new partnership with COIT Cleaning & Restoration Services is just another example of our commitment to going above and beyond in providing our communities access to the best products and services available to improve their property and home.”

About COIT Cleaning & Restoration Services

In 1950 COIT Cleaners was founded in San Francisco at the base of the landmark COIT Tower. What started as a neighborhood institution and grew into the world’s most experienced specialized cleaning and restoration company. Now with 71 years in the industry and over 12 million customers served in 100+ markets, COIT has expanded its services areas to include sanitization and disinfection, emergency restoration, as well as carpet, wood floors, tile and grout, furniture, air ducts, area rugs, drapery, natural stone, concrete, and more. COIT is IIRC and NADCA certified with technicians that are specialty trained and able to clean what others can’t – all while continuing to uphold their mission of cleaning for health with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. For more information on COIT Cleaning and Restoration, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagramor Twitter.

About Associa

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

