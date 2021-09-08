A Swedish Company Clean Motion ab Has on 8 September 2021 Disclosed a Release Involving Valoe Oyj

English Finnish

Valoe Corporation Inside Information 8 September 2021 at 23.40 Finnish time

On 8 September 2021, a Swedish company called Clean Motion Ab disclosed the following stock exchange release involving Valoe Corporation in English and Swedish:

The Release Disclosed by Clean Motion on 8 September 2021

No need for charging in future electric vehicles.

The Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Clean Motion has entered a collaboration with Finnish Valoe Oyj on the integration of highly efficient solar cells in the roofs of the vehicles. "In a large part of the world, this solution will eliminate the need for charging and truly deliver a green revolution!" says Göran Folkesson, CEO of Clean Motion.

The collaboration between Valoe Oyj and Clean Motion AB is based on the integration of Valoe's highly efficient IBC cells (Interdigitated Back Contact) into Clean Motion's future roof modules.

Clean Motion performed tests with solar cell roofs in 2015, but then the technology was not mature enough. Since then, the efficiency of solar cells has increased sharply, and in combination with Clean Motion's extremely energy efficient vehicles, the technology is now commercially relevant. Soon, the goal is to have a vehicle with the range of 100 kilometers per day from solar energy.

“We are not alone in integrating solar panels into vehicles. What is unique is the energy efficiency of our vehicles, which means that the sunroof can make them self-sufficient in energy”, says Göran Folkesson, CEO.

The combination of rapidly increasing home deliveries and ambitious climate goals creates very interesting opportunities for electric vehicles with high energy efficiency. When the global vehicle fleet is to go from having a single percent electric drive, to almost 100 percent, comes the real challenge for society and the automotive industry. Here, Clean Motion is an integral part of the solution because the vehicles solve many of the transport missions but with almost no need for chagrining.

Göran Folkesson; “I founded Clean Motion because the automotive industry does not do much or particularly right when it comes to sustainable transport. Although electrification is advancing, now faster than ever before, it is still mostly about clumsy, resource-wasting vehicles with large and expensive batteries.”

Iikka Savisalo, CEO at Valoe:” For Valoe, the development agreement with Clean Motion creates good opportunities to enter widely to the global market of solar-powered Electric vehicles. I’m pleased that Clean Motion has chosen the Valoe as its partner, for developing vehicle-integrated photovoltaic systems. Timing is definitely right for small solar powered vehicles. We at Valoe are confident that together we will create something new and substantial”

About Valoe Oyj

Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania

The Release Disclosed by Clean Motion on 8 September 2021 (SV):

Framtidens elfordon behöver inte laddas.

Elfordonstillverkaren Clean Motion AB har ingått ett samarbete med finska Valoe Oyj kring integration av högeffektiva solceller i fordonens tak. ”I en stor del av världen kommer denna lösning att eliminera behovet av laddning och verkligen kunna leverera en grön revolution!” säger Göran Folkesson, VD Clean Motion.

Samarbetet mellan Valoe Oyj och Clean Motion AB handlar om att integrera Valoes högeffektiva IBC-celler (Interdigitated Back Contact) i Clean Motions framtida takmoduler.

Clean Motion började göra tester med solcellstak 2015, men då var tekniken inte tillräckligt mogen. Solcellernas verkningsgrad har ökat kraftigt sedan dess, och i kombination med Clean Motions extremt energieffektiva fordon är tekniken nu kommersiellt gångbar. Inom en snar framtid är målet att kunna ha ett färdigt ett fordon med 100 kilometers räckvidd per dag – bara från solen.

”Vi är inte ensamma om att integrera solpaneler i fordon. Det som är unikt är våra fordons energieffektivitet, som innebär att soltaket kan göra dem självförsörjande på energi,” säger Göran Folkesson, VD.

Kombinationen av snabbt ökande hemleveranser och ambitiösa klimatmål skapar mycket intressanta förutsättningar för elfordon med hög energieffektivitet. När fordonsflottan ska gå från några enstaka procents eldrift, till i det närmaste 100 procent, kommer den verkliga utmaningen för samhället och fordonsbranschen. Här är Clean Motion en viktig del av lösningen eftersom fordonen löser många transportuppgifter med ett minimalt behov av laddning.

Göran Folkesson; ”Jag grundade Clean Motion för att fordonsindustrin inte gör särskilt mycket eller särskilt rätt kring hållbara transporter. Elektrifieringen går visserligen framåt, men det handlar fortfarande mestadels om klumpiga, resursslösande fordon med stora och dyra batterier.”

Ikka Savisalo, VD på Valoe; ”För Valoe skapar sammarbetet med Clean Motion goda möjligheter på den globala marknaden för soldrivna elfordon. Jag är glad att Clean Motion har valt Valoe som partner för att utveckla fordonsintegrerade solcellssystem. Timingen är helt rätt för små soldrivna fordon. Vi på Valoe är övertygade om att vi tillsammans kommer att skapa något nytt, unikt och betydande.”

Om Valoe Oyj

Valoe is an innovative technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. The company’s objective is to have clean solar electricity available for everyone everywhere. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.

