JT Daniels' Exclusive NIL Football Trading Cards Now Available at Super Glow

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JT Daniels, quarterback for the University of Georgia, signed an exclusive NIL trading card deal with Super Glow Sports through the end of 2021. Super Glow will stand as the only company to produce NIL Rookie cards for JT Daniels throughout the 2021 college football season.

JT Daniels' first official trading cards are officially live via the Super Glow website: https://superglow.com/collections/jt-daniels.

JT Daniels' first-ever trading card release will also feature cards personally signed by JT Daniels himself and have various other relic cards including an exclusive game-used jersey from his high school days at Mater Dei, which will be embedded into a portion of the trading cards. The release also features rookie cards with JT Daniels' mustache college photo loved by Georgia Bulldogs fans.

The first-ever trading cards for JT Daniels will start at $14.95 and be a limited-edition series. JT plans to release additional exclusive trading cards with Super Glow via the website throughout the football season.

In an NIL first, JT Daniels plans to donate 50% of all his earnings from this Super Glow exclusive to his teammates at the University of Georgia.

"I chose to do an exclusive trading card deal with Super as they treated this like a partnership. With high royalties on both signed and unsigned cards, I feel I have ownership in my own trading card line. I understand the vital role my teammates have played in allowing me to be in this position. That is why it is so important that I share half of my earnings from this deal with the guys who got me here," Daniels said.

Here's an exclusive look at some of the cards in JT Daniels' first-ever card release available now on Super Glow. The cards will feature Super Glow's Mirror Rainbow technology, enabling the cards to shine when light hits the surface of the cards.

To view all the cards in JT Daniels' first-ever release, please visit https://superglow.com/collections/jt-daniels.

