Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske in Winnipeg to Support Daniel Blaikie

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Labour Congress’ cross-country election tour continued today with President Bea Bruske canvassing in support of New Democrat candidate Daniel Blaikie.



“Winnipeg is an incredible city and people here in Elmwood-Transcona deserve to have their voices heard loud and clear in Ottawa,” said Bruske. “Daniel Blaikie has proven himself a strong representative for working families here in Winnipeg. We are supporting candidates like him who are committed to a recovery plan that invests in good jobs, universal pharmacare, affordable housing, and more child care spaces, and tackling climate change in a way that leaves no workers behind.”

Canadian Labour Congress representatives are travelling the country in support of candidates who are putting workers at the centre of their recovery plan.

“This federal election is about who can lead a strong recovery that addresses existing inequality,” said Bruske. “We are supporting candidates who understand the importance of disaster-proofing Canada’s social safety net, so we are prepared for the next crisis, and are putting workers and their families at the centre of recovery plans.”

“There is no COVID-19 recovery without workers.”

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

