Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against BlueCity, Ardelyx, ATI, and View and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT), Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX), ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP), and View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.



BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT)

Class Period: July 8, 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 17, 2021

On December 2, 2020, BlueCity issues a press release announcing financial and operating results for the third quarter and fiscal year 2020. The press release reported, among other results, that the Company's cost of revenues had increased 41.4% year-over-year, selling and marketing expenses had increased 86.3% year-over-year, technology and development expenses had increased 49.5% year-over-year, and general and administrative expenses had increased 4,349% year-over-year.

On this news, BlueCity’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $3.30 per ADS, or 22.84%, to close at $11.15 per ADS on December 2, 2020.

Then on March 23, 2021, BlueCity issued a press release announcing its results for the fourth quarter of 2020. Among other results, BlueCity announced revenue of $42.7 million, missing consensus estimates by $3.92 million.



On this news, BlueCity’s ADS price fell $3.25 per ADS, or 26.71%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.92 per ADS on March 24, 2021.

The complaint alleges that the Company’s offering documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading. Specifically, the offering documents were false or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had overstated BlueCity’s business and financial prospects; (2) the Company was ill-equipped to absorb the costs of becoming a publicly traded company, including IPO- and growth-related costs; (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants had misrepresented the Company’s capability for sustainable growth; and (4) as a result, the offering documents were materially false or misleading and/or failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX)

Class Period: August 6, 2020 to July 19, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 28, 2021

Ardelyx is a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicine to improve treatment for people with cardiorenal disease, including patients with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) on dialysis suffering from elevated serum phosphorus, or hyperphosphatemia.

In June 2020, Ardelyx submitted a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its lead product candidate, tenapanor, a supposedly first-in-class medicine for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with CKD on dialysis. Ardelyx’s NDA was purportedly supported by successful Phase 3 studies, which, according to the complaint, showed “improvements” over current treatments and supported tenapanor’s “clinical safety and efficacy,” reinforcing its “potential” to be a “transformative” treatment.

After the market closed on July 19, 2021, however, Ardelyx revealed that it had received a letter from the FDA stating that it had detected issues with both the size and clinical relevance of the drug’s treatment effect.

On this news, the Company’s share price declined, falling $9.71 per share, or nearly 74%, to close at $2.01 per share on July 20, 2021.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP)

Class Period: April 1, 2021 to July 23, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 15, 2021

On June 17, 2021, ATI became public via a business combination with FVAC (“Business Combination”).

On July 26, 2021, before the market opened, ATI reported its financial results for second quarter 2021, the period in which the Business Combination was completed. Among other things, ATI reported that “the acceleration of attrition among [its] therapists in the second quarter and continuing into the third quarter, combined with the intensifying competition for clinicians in the labor market, prevented us from being able to meet the demand we have and increased our labor costs.” Though ATI was implementing certain remedial actions, the Company reduced its fiscal 2021 forecast due to the foregoing factors.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.62, or 43%, to close at $4.72 per share on July 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. The share price continued to decline the next trading session by as much as 19%. As a result, FVAC investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.28 per share.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that ATI was experiencing attrition among its physical therapists; (2) that ATI faced increasing competition for clinicians in the labor market; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company faced difficulties retaining therapists and incurred increased labor costs; (4) that, as a result of the labor shortage, the Company would open fewer new clinics; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW)

Class Period: November 30, 2020 to August 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 18, 2021

On March 8, 2021, CF II and View combined via a Business Combination with View as the surviving, public entity.

On August 16, 2021, after the market closed, View announced that it “began an independent investigation concerning the adequacy of the company’s previously disclosed warranty accrual.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.26, or over 24%, to close at $3.92 per share on August 17, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that View had not properly accrued warranty costs related to its product; (2) that there was a material weakness in View’s internal controls over accounting and financial reporting related to warranty accrual; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results for prior periods were misstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

