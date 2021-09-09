Automotive Actuators Market Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Pune, India, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Automotive Actuators Market size is to grow at moderate growth rate during forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Leading Companies such as BorgWarner to Focus on Next Generation Cam Torque Actuator. The global automotive actuators market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the rising adoption of automation systems during the forecast period.

The need for fuel-efficient automobiles is increasing due to high pressure from international governments and rising oil and energy prices. Since the above causes came into play, the growth of the automotive actuators industry has boomed. The growing market for fuel-efficient automobiles and the rising demand for innovative actuator goods among consumers are driving major companies to engage in research and development. Kierkert AG, for example, released a new charging-plug actuator for plug-in hybrid automobiles.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/automotive-actuators-market-101906





Severe Economic Impact to Dampen Business amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The global outbreak of covid-19 has left businesses concerned about their prospects, as the extended lock-down has resulted in a severe economic downturn. The current COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on most industries that use actuators, including agriculture, medical, transportation, engineering services, and food and beverage. Aside from the healthcare industry, practically every other industrial sector has experienced a decline.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/automotive-actuators-market-101906





By type, the automotive actuators market is segmented into hydraulic, electric, and pneumatic. On the basis of application, the market is segregated into the throttle, fuel injection, brake, and others. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Finally, by geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

High Production of Passenger Cars to Promote Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest global automotive actuators market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for passenger cars and the installation of safety sensors in vehicles. China is the world's largest vehicle manufacturer, which is projected to significantly influence the region's market growth. Furthermore, China has the ability to create vast quantities of automobile components at a reduced cost, giving it a competitive advantage over other countries. Mini-electric actuators, which help headlights track and illuminate the road while on the move, are the most recent invention in the Chinese market. Many high-end models come with this feature.





Quick Buy - Automotive Actuators Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101906





Increasing Technological Advancement to Stimulate Growth

The increasing demand in electric segment is expected to boost the global automotive actuators market growth during the forecast period. Electronic actuators are mainly replaced with hydraulic and pneumatic actuators due to their lower traffic noise, simple structure, and versatile configuration options. In the automotive business, comfort features have become a global demand, and OEMs are putting up their best efforts to improve the driving experience through the formulation of new actuators. Window lift drives, power tailgate drives, seat drives, and sunroof drives are all examples of comfort-feature actuators that utilize electric actuators. Electric actuators are more precise than hydraulic and pneumatic actuators in terms of actuation.

Major key Players studied in report:

Valeo S.A.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Wabco Holdings Inc.

Stoneridge Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Nidec Corporation





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/automotive-actuators-market-101906





Global Automotive Actuators Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Hydraulic

Electric, Pneumatic

By Application Type:

Throttle

Fuel Injection,

Brake, Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/automotive-actuators-market-101906





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.