Apromore and FPT Software Partner to Accelerate Process Mining Adoption

MELBOURNE, Australia and HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apromore, the leading developer of open-source process mining technology, today announced its collaboration with FPT Software (FPT), a global technology and IT services provider, to further adoption of process mining tools and techniques among global enterprises. As part of FPT’s aim to lead digital transformation with a “data-driven and customer-centric" strategy, the company is looking to process mining to help customers identify a fast path to value for digital transformation and operational excellence projects.



“Each of our customers has a unique set of often complex challenges and processes that span many systems and must be mapped and analyzed as they approach large transformation efforts,” said Pravin Tiwari, Sr. Vice President and Business Head, at FPT USA Corp. “Apromore’s research-led, system-neutral approach to process mining is unique in the industry. Therefore, I believe this partnership can enable us to better assist our clients with their digital transformation journey,” he added.

“Enterprises in the midst of their digital transformation need strong partners like FPT Software to help them create strategies and achieve their business goals,” said Marlon Dumas, co-founder and partnerships manager for Apromore. “This collaboration will spur broader adoption of process mining techniques and accelerate business process optimization and automation among FPT Software’s global customer base, particularly in North America, where FPT is already helping customers to unlock business value via data-driven transformation programs.”

Apromore’s leading-edge process mining capabilities and ease of use help businesses to look at critical business operations in systems such as SAP, ServiceNow, Oracle, and Dynamics in an unbiased and transparent manner. Based on advanced research from leading universities, Apromore enables process improvement analysts to identify bottlenecks, assess what-if scenarios and unearth risks from non-compliance.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit https://fpt-software.com

About Apromore

By providing the finest and most accessible process mining experience, Apromore enables business leaders to quickly visualize their business processes for transformation or optimization. The result of over a decade of extensive research and innovation from leading universities, Apromore is the only organization offering both an open source, community edition as well as an enterprise-grade process mining solution. For more information, please visit https://apromore.com.

Media Contacts:

Tamarie Ellis, Apromore Global Marketing Director: tamarie.ellis@apromore.com; +64-21-818-009

Heather Racicot, Apromore PR: heather.racicot@apromore.com, +1 360.632.5616