Notification on transactions concluded by a person associated to a management body of Grigeo AB

| Source: Grigeo Grigeo

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Grigeo AB has received notifications on transactions in issuer's securities concluded by a legal entity associated to a management body of Grigeo AB (see attachments).

Gintautas Pangonis
President of Grigeo AB
+370 5 243 5801

Attachment


Attachments

Notifications on manager transactions