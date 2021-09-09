Spar Nord Bank A/S submits mandatory takeover bid for the shares of Danske Andelskassers Bank A/S

English Danish

Company announcement no. 21







In continuation of stock exchange announcement no. 18 of 17 August 2021, it is hereby announced that Spar Nord Bank A/S (“Spar Nord”) is submitting a mandatory takeover bid to the shareholders of Danske Andelskassers Bank (“DAB”)

On 17 August, Spar Nord acquired 8,548,439 additional shares in DAB. In doing so, the Bank increased its shareholding in DAB from 32.07% to 36.67%, as a result of which, pursuant to section 45 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Spar Nord is required to submit a mandatory takeover bid to all of DAB’s other shareholders.

The offer price is DKK 10.35 per share, which corresponds to the highest price per share that Spar Nord has paid per share within the last six months prior to the approval of the offer document.

The offer period is expected to run until 11 October 2021 at 5.00 pm, subject to extension of the offer period.

