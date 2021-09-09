Company announcement no 14/2021 - Suspicion of African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia

Suspicion of African Swine Fever at “Idavang Ostrov Farm” in Russia



Yesterday afternoon Idavang got information from the state laboratory, that Ostrov Farm potentially have been infected by African Swine Fever (ASF).

After registration of slightly higher mortality in the sow stables (in the Ostrov Farm) the Pskov Regional Veterinarian Laboratory were immediately informed, and routine test where made. The initially test result raise a suspicion of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Final diagnoses require more testing, hence confirmation of what disease it is expected from authorities shortly.

The herd consist of about 53 thousand pigs and is insured. Insurance company will be informed today of suspicion of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Further update will be made when final diagnoses have been made.

Further information:

Bondholders – Claus Baltsersen, CEO phone +370 685 34 104

Media – Jytte Rosenmaj, Deputy Chairman phone +45 26 73 46 99

