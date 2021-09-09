Growth Opportunities in the Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market to 2027: Strong Growth in Furniture and Interiors Industry Fueling Demand

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, By Application F, By Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyols and polyurethane market accounted for US$ 24,986.9 Million in terms of value and 11,289.4 Kilo Tons in terms of volume by the end of 2019. Polyurethanes are available in different types such as rigid forms, elastomers, flexible foams, and solid compositions. Polyols and polyurethane are used in various end use industries such as furniture, construction, interiors, and automotive.



The electronics industry is the third-largest end-user market for polyurethane and is accounted for around 12% of the total volume consumption of the polyols and polyurethane products. In addition, strong growth in the furniture and interiors industry is primarily fueling the market growth of the polyols and polyurethane. The aforesaid reasons are key factors propelling the growth of the market over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global polyols and polyurethane market size (US$ Million & Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2020 - 2027), considering 2019 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

It profiles leading players in the global polyols and polyurethane market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes BASF SE, Bayer Material Science AG, Chemtura Corporation, COIM, Dow Chemical Company, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont), Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd, Huntsman corporation, Kumlo Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation, and Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, Type up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

The global Polyols and polyurethane market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, global polyols and polyurethane manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Bayer MaterialScience AG

Chemtura Corporation

COIM

Dow Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

Hebei Cangzhou Dahua Group Corporation Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

Market Snippet, By Type

Market Snippet, By Application

Market Snippet, By Region

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

Regulatory Scenario

Industry Trend

PEST Analysis

PORTER's Analysis

Key Developments

4. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Factors Affecting Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market- COVID-19

5. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Type, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

Segment Trends

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols

6. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Application, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

Segment Trends

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

7. Global Polyols and Polyurethane Market, By Region, 2017- 2027 (US$ Million & Kilo Tons)

8. Competitive Landscape

