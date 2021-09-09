North American Dumpster Rental Market Report 2021: Key Player Profiles Include Grime Time, Pronto Waste Service, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Ridgerunner Container Service and Trash Gurl LLC

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North American Dumpster Rental Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North American dumpster rental market is anticipated to showcase moderate CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The North American dumpster rental market is influenced by various factors including increasing waste disposal activities in the region and government initiatives for waste management. There are various organizations that support in waste management by the initiating various programs. The North American Hazardous Materials Management Association (NAHMMA) is an important organization for experts employed to accomplish and decrease household hazardous waste. NAHMMA focuses on product stewardship, pollution prevention, effective and safe handling of hazardous materials from small industries and households.

The other organizations in North America that contribute in the hazardous waste management includes the Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) and National Waste & Recycling Association (NWRA). Dumpster rental services offer a cost-effective way to dispatch hazardous waste to landfill. Therefore, the significant rise in the waste management programs in the region is anticipated to drive the growth of the regional market.

The dumpster rental market is segmented based on the type, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into hourly rental, daily rental, monthly rental, quarterly rental, and annual rental. Hourly rental is anticipated to exhibit considerable growth during the forecast period. The ease of hiring an hourly rental service foe disposition of low quantity waste is driving the growth of this market segment. Based on method type, is anticipated to hold major market share. Based on application, the market is segmented into residential, industrial, and commercial applications.

The key players that are contributing significantly to the growth of the North American dumpster rental market include Grime Time, Pronto Waste Service, Inc., Republic Services, Inc., Ridgerunner Container Service, Trash Gurl LLC, Vine Disposal LLC, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, LLC, and WRS Dumpster Rental among others. These market players are adopting various strategies to capitalize on the market opportunities. New product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are some of the key strategies adopted by the market players.

