Respiratory Syncytial Virus Prophylaxis - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030

However, RSV is the leading cause of lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs) in infants, with a peak age of hospitalization between 2-3 months of age.Severe respiratory disease can manifest as bronchiolitis and pneumonia, which can progress to respiratory failure or death in rare occasions.



RSV is also an important cause of hospitalizations and deaths in elderly adults. Only one marketed drug is indicated for the prevention of RSV infections, Sobi/AbbVie’s monoclonal antibody (mAb) Synagis (palivizumab) for the prophylaxis of RSV in infants at a high risk of severe infection.



The analyst projects the global (8MM) RSV to experience high growth during the forecast period.There are 8 prophylactic products expected to launch in the 8MM by 2030.



The launch of AstraZeneca/Sanofi’s improved prophylactic mAb nirsevimab and Merck’s mAb clesrovimab will be a key driver of growth, replacing Synagis as standard of care prophylaxis for high-risk infants. The launch of several vaccines for adult, maternal, and pediatric patients from Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Bavarian Nordic will fulfill a major unmet need, and will have a significant effect on the overall size of the RSV prophylactics market.



Key Highlights

- During the 10-year forecast period, there are eight major pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 8MM from $455M in 2020 to $6.3B in 2030, which represents a CAGR of 30.1%.

- To combat the unmet need of an improved passive prophylaxis, new monoclonal antibodies from AstraZeneca/Sanofi (nirsevimab) and Merck (clesrovimab) will enter the RSV prophylactic market in 2023 and 2025, respectively, and take over a combined market share of 57.5% in 2030.

- Further market entries will be maternal RSV vaccines from Pfizer (PF-06928316/RSVpreF) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK-3888550A/RSV MAT), RSV vaccines for the elderly from GlaxoSmithKline (GSK-3844766A/RSVPreF3 OA) , Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-64213175/RSV preF) , and Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN RSV), as well a vaccine for both pediatric and adult RSV patients from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ-64400141/Ad26.RSV.preF), resulting in forecasted 2030 RSV vaccines sales of $2.7B.



Key Questions Answered

- How will the RSV market landscape in the 8MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia) change from 2020-2030?

- What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for RSV prophylaxis?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing RSV prevention options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in RSV prophylaxis?

- What drivers and barriers will affect RSV prophylaxis sales in the 8MM over the forecast period?



Scope

- Overview of RSV, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

- Topline RSV prophylaxis market revenue from 2020-2030. Annual cost of therapy and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include current RSV prophylaxis , unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting CHB treatment sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global RSV prophylaxis market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



