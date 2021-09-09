New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autoinjectors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144646/?utm_source=GNW





The global autoinjectors market is expected to grow from $2.42 billion in 2020 to $2.94 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.95 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 19.3%.



The autoinjectors market consists of sales of auto-injectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to help people overcome their fear of using a needle-based medication delivery system on their own.An autoinjector is a device for injecting a single, preset dose of medication into one’s own body.



It generally consists of a spring-loaded syringe that is activated when the device is pressed firmly against the body.



The main types of autoinjectors are disposable autoinjectors and reusable autoinjectors.The disposable autoinjectors market consists of sales of disposable autoinjectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are designed to replace traditional pre-filled syringes and eliminate psychological barriers by removing the needle from the patient’s view.



Disposable autoinjectors combine a spring-powered power source with a protected needle that administers the required drug solution subcutaneously or intramuscularly.The different therapies include rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, diabetes, anaphylaxis, other therapies and are administered in various routes such as subcutaneous, intramuscular.



These are sold to customers through an online retailer and pharmacy and are implemented in various verticals such as home care settings, hospitals and clinics, others.



North America was the largest region in the autoinjectors market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the autoinjectors market.Major players operating in the autoinjectors sector are focused on developing technological solutions for autoinjectors to meet the demand for a viscous biologics delivery mechanism.



For instance, in February 2021, Becton Dickinson (BD), a US-based medical device company is developing Intevia 2.25 mL based on thinner wall cannula technology. The Intevia 2.25 mL is a patient-centric device that works seamlessly with BD Neopak XtraFlow prefillable syringes and has an 8-millimeter needle with a thinner wall.



In March 2020, SHL medical, a Switzerland-based provider of advanced delivery devices, such as autoinjectors, pen injectors, advanced inhalers, and wearable drug delivery systems, acquired Weibel CDS for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, SHL is expected to expand its portfolio of innovative drug delivery solutions for injection devices.



Weibel CDS is a Swiss medical technology company that specializes in the research and development of patch injection systems and devices.



The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the autoinjectors market in the coming years.Chronic diseases are described as illnesses that last a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical attention.



Chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes are the world’s top causes of mortality and disability.Auto injection devices are intended for multiple injections of biologics and hormones in patients who require regular dosage for long-term management of medical circumstances such as diabetes and rheumatoid arthritis.



For instance, according to the Imperial College London research in 2020, chronic diseases are expected to kill almost 41 million people globally each year, accounting for seven out of ten fatalities.Around 17 million of these fatalities are classified as premature, with people dying substantially younger than predicted on average.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the autoinjectors market.



The countries covered in the autoinjectors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



