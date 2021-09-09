Worldwide Fuel Ethanol Industry to 2027 - Rising Government Initiatives for the Usage of Ethanol Fuel Over Conventional Fuel Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Ethanol Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global fuel ethanol market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global fuel ethanol market to grow with a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on fuel ethanol market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on fuel ethanol market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fuel ethanol market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fuel ethanol market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising demand from the automotive industry for ethanol due to improvement in vehicle performance and reduction of pollution

The rising environmental-related concerns

2) Restraints

The growing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles

3) Opportunities

Rising government initiatives for the usage of ethanol fuel over conventional fuel

Segment Covered

The global fuel ethanol market is segmented on the basis of product, and application.

The Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

Starch-based

Sugar-based

Cellulosic

The Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

Conventional Fuel Vehicles

Flexible Fuel Vehicles

Others

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fuel ethanol market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fuel ethanol market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fuel ethanol market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Fuel Ethanol Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Fuel Ethanol Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Product

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Fuel Ethanol Market



4. Fuel Ethanol Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

5.1. Starch-based

5.2. Sugar-based

5.3. Cellulosic



6. Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

6.1. Conventional Fuel Vehicles

6.2. Flexible Fuel Vehicles

6.3. Others



7. Global Fuel Ethanol Market by Region 2021-2027

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

7.1.2. North America Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

7.1.3. North America Fuel Ethanol Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

7.2.2. Europe Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

7.2.3. Europe Fuel Ethanol Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Fuel Ethanol Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Fuel Ethanol Market by Product

7.4.2. RoW Fuel Ethanol Market by Application

7.4.3. RoW Fuel Ethanol Market by Sub-region



8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fuel Ethanol Market

8.2. Companies Profiled

8.2.1. Valero Energy Corporation

8.2.2. Raizen S.A.

8.2.3. Green Plains Renewable, Inc.

8.2.4. E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

8.2.5. Wilmar International Ltd.

8.2.6. Cargill, Inc.

8.2.7. BlueFire Renewables, Inc.

8.2.8. Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

8.2.9. Flint Hills Resources LP

8.2.10. Jilin Fuel Ethanol Co., Ltd.

