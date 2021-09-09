New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144638/?utm_source=GNW

The global RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market is expected to grow from $4.59 billion in 2020 to $5.22 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $8.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.4%.



The RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market consists of sales of RNA analysis products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide RNA analysis. Transcriptomics/RNA analysis is a study of the transcriptome under specific circumstances, environment, or in a specific cell using high-throughput methods.



The main types of products in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market are reagents/consumables, instruments, software.It is implemented in various areas including clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, toxicogenomics, comparative transcriptomics, RNA interference.



Major technology involved in RNA analysis/ transcriptomics are microarrays, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction RNA interference. RNA analysis is used in clinical diagnosis to detect different RNA species, pathogen RNA splice variants among others useful in the diagnosis of diseases.



North America was the largest region in the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market in 2020.This region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological advancements and innovations in RNA analysis is an emerging trend in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market.Technologies such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and RNA interference (RNAi) improved precision and accuracy, which help researchers analyze the transcriptional activity.



For instance, Next-generation sequencing developed by Illumina is successfully used in fragmenting DNA/RNA into multiple pieces, adding adapters, sequencing the libraries, and reassembling them to form a genomic sequence.



In October 2020, 10x Genomics, a startup based in the USA acquired Cartana for an amount of $41.2 million. The acquisition of Cartana is expected to strengthen its approach to develop technologically advanced products. Cartana is a Sweden-based biotechnology player involved in developing in situ RNA analysis technology.



The increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to drive the growth of the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market in the coming years.Personalized medicine refers to the customizing of medical treatment to each patient’s unique characteristics.



If scientists can implement the necessary practices and processes for personalized clinical care, RNA-Seq will be well-positioned to handle the massive clinical workload.According to a report on personalized medicines by US FDA, 11 drugs out of 44 new drugs approved in the year 2019 were personalized drugs.



Moreover, as per the Personalized Medicine Report 2020 published by the Personalized Medicine Coalition (PMC), the number of personalized medicines in the market more than doubled between 2016 and 2020 in the USA. Therefore, the growing demand for the personalized medicines propels the growth of the RNA analysis market.



The countries covered in the RNA analysis/ transcriptomics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



