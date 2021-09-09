Global Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) Market Report 2021: Demand, Production Capacities and Projected Future Demand to 2031, by Metric Tonnes, End-User Markets and Regions

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Fiber and Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymers (CFRP) 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Carbon fiber (CF) is used as a reinforcement material in composites. Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are mainly used in wind energy, automotive, aerospace (commercial and military aircraft, space launch vehicles), and pressure vessel industries for increased strength to weight and stiffness. Other markets are sports & leisure composites (skis and snowboards, bicycles and hockey sticks) and construction.

CF has the characteristics of common carbon materials such as:

high temperature resistance

friction resistance

electrical conductivity

heat conduction

corrosion resistance

It also has advantageous differences such as:

shape has significant anisotropy

soft

can be processed into various fabrics

has a small specific gravity and therefore has a high specific strength.

There are significant regulatory, economic and consumer motivations for manufacturers to adopt materials that reduce the weight of the product and maintain or increase its performance. For example, manufacturers are interested in producing aircraft and automobiles that are more fuel efficient, increasing the size of wind energy blades, and producing strong lightweight storage vessels for alternative transportation fuels. To this end, carbon fiber (CF) and carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) that provide lightweighting and strength enhancement potential, are primary candidate materials for meeting these goals.

Report contents include:

Figures for current carbon fiber and CFRP demand, production capacities and projected future demand to 2031, by metric tonnes, end user markets and regions.

Market and technical developments 2020-2021.

Assessment of developments in plant-based carbon fibers, low cost production, alternative precursors and processes, and 3D printing.

Markets covered include Aerospace, Sports & Leisure, Wind Energy, Automotive, Pressure Vessels, Construction & Infrastructure and Oil and Gas.

78 companies profiled including CF manufacturers, CFRP manufacturers and CF recyclers. Companies profiled include DowAksa, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Jiangsu Hengshen Co., Ltd., Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay SA, Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., UMATEX, bCircular, Carbon Conversions, Gen 2 Carbon, Mallinda, Carbitex, LeMond Carbon, Continuous Composites, Boston Materials and 9T Labs.



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Key players

1.2 Impact of COVID-19 crisis

1.3 Market drivers and trends

1.4 Market challenges

1.5 Future trends

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Carbon fibers

2.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP)

2.3 Lower cost production

2.4 Bio-based and alternative precursors

2.5 Recycled carbon fibers

2.6 Carbon Fiber 3D Printing

2.7 Alternative production processes

3 CARBON FIBER PRODUCTION CAPACITIES

3.1 Annual capacity, by producer

3.2 Market share, by capacity

3.3 Expansion plans

4 MARKETS FOR CARBON FIBERS

4.1 Carbon Fiber supply chain

4.2 Carbon fiber industry developments 2020-2021

4.3 Composites

5 GLOBAL DEMAND TO 2031

5.1 Demand by market 2018-2031

5.1.1 Carbon fiber

5.1.2 Carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP)

5.2 Demand by region 2018-2031

6 COMPANY PROFILES

6.1 Carbon fiber producers 77 (20 company profiles)

6.2 Carbon Fiber composite producers 99 (44 company profiles)

6.3 Carbon fiber recyclers 138 (14 company profiles)

7 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



