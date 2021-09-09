Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts Report 2021: SVOD Subscriptions Predicted Growth from 8.61 Million in 2021 to 15 Million by 2026, Across 13 Arabic Countries

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There will be 15 million SVOD subscriptions across 13 Arabic countries by 2026, up from 8.61 million in 2021.

Netflix will bring in more subscribers than second-place OSN and third-placed StarzPlay combined. Disney+ will not start in the Arabic countries due to its deal with OSN.

The Middle East and North Africa SVOD Forecasts report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country analysis for Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and UAE in a 37-page PDF document.

A 33-page Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 20 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and revenues for movies and TV episodes. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.

Companies Mentioned

Amazon Prime Video

Amediateka

Apple TV+

belN Connect

blu

Cellcom TV

Disney+

HBO

Megogo

Netflix

OSN

Partner

Shahid VIP

StarzPlay

Sting TV

Tivibu

Turkcell

Vodafone TV

Yes+

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6f3j6w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.