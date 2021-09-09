New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anticoagulants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144627/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, and Amphastar Pharmaceutica.



The global anticoagulants market is expected to grow from $32.09 billion in 2020 to $36.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $51.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.9%.



The anticoagulants market consists of sales of anticoagulants by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture anticoagulant drugs which keep blood vessels open and prevent the formation of blood clots. Anticoagulants are referred to as blood thinners, but they do not thin the blood, instead, they avoid or minimize clots or thrombi.



The main drug classes of anticoagulants are Factor Xa Inhibitor, Heparin & LMWH, Vitamin K Antagonist, and others.Factor Xa inhibitors are anticoagulants that inhibit clot formation by specifically and reversibly blocking the function of clotting factor Xa.



The different routes of administration include oral anticoagulant, injectable anticoagulant and are distributed through various channels such as hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. It is used in venous thromboembolism, atrial fibrillation or flutter, coronary artery disease, others and is used in hospitals, homecare, specialty centers, others.



North America was the largest region in the anticoagulants market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The ongoing clinical trials of anticoagulant treatments for COVID-19 are shaping the anticoagulants market.Major companies operating in the anticoagulants sector are concentrating on establishing clinical trials of anticoagulant medications to lower the risk of COVID-19 related blood clotting in adults.



For instance, in March 2021, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the USA has started the final of three Phase III clinical trials of blood thinners (anticoagulants) to prohibit life-threatening blood clots in elderly people with COVID-19. The ACTIV-4 trials will help to resolve concerns about the use of anticoagulants also known as antithrombotics in the treatment for COVID-19.



In July 2020, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company acquired Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. for an amount of $1.41 billion. Through this acquisition Andexxa, a factor Xa inhibitor reversal agent marketed as Ondexxya in Europe has been added to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s commercial portfolio. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a US-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with an anticoagulant Bevyxxa under its portfolio.



The increasing cardiovascular diseases are a key factor driving the growth of the anticoagulants market over the coming years.CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a category of heart and blood vessel problems.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the primary, source of death worldwide with low- and middle-income nations accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths.Anticoagulation pharmacotherapy known as direct oral anticoagulants is used to minimize thrombosis in a variety of cardiovascular situations.



According to the World Health Organization report in 2021, cardiovascular diseases claimed the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide in 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths. Therefore, the increasing cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the anticoagulants market.



The countries covered in the anticoagulants market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________