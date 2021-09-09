New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Device Cleaning Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144648/?utm_source=GNW

, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Tristel Solutions Ltd., Hartmann Group, Medivators Inc., Case Medical Inc., and Fortive Corporation.



The global medical device cleaning market is expected to grow from $1.86 billion in 2020 to $2.01 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $2.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.5%.



The medical device cleaning market consists of sales of medical devices cleaning disinfectants, detergents, and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for cleaning and sanitization of medical instruments, and other medical devices.Medical device cleaning is a vital part of any surgical process.



It is a method of sterilizing medical devices and equipment to avoid infecting patients or causing illness. The common methods used for cleaning medical devices are ultrasonic cleaners, automatic washers, and manual washing.



The main type of medical device cleaning processes includes disinfection, automatic cleaning, manual cleaning, and presoak/precleaning.Manual cleaning is the physical removal of all visible soil (gross debris) from an item to render it safe for handling and further processing for patient care.



It is used for cleaning surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, dental instruments, and other instruments in hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics, and others.



North America was the largest region in the medical device cleaning market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Players in the medical devices cleaning market are increasingly focusing on UV sanitizer devices.The UV sanitizer is effective in treating bacteria present on medical devices and operating rooms.



For instance, PurpleSun Inc. a US-based company developed Ultraviolet (UV) technology to reduce more than 96% of microorganisms in operating rooms (ORs) and on medical equipment, compared to 38% using manual cleaning methods that rely on chemicals to sanitize surfaces.



In April 2019, Fortive Corporation, a US-based company that operates as a diversified business acquired the Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc business from Ethicon, Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, for approximately $2.7 billion in cash. With this acquisition, Fortive Corporation will expand its business in the area of hospital and healthcare cleaning products. Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc is a US-based company that specializes in manufacturing and selling products in the area of sterilization and disinfectant.



The increasing number of surgical procedures with a surge in the prevalence of chronic diseases drives the growth of the medical device cleaning market.The increasing prevalence of various chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, gynecology-related issues, and orthopedic cases has led to a significant increase in the number of medical device cleaning disinfectants and other products.



For instance, according to the Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN), the global incidence of cancer cases in 2020 was estimated to be around 19.3 million cases. Moreover, as per the American Cancer Society estimates, the global cancer burden will increase to 27.5 million new cancer cases by 2040. The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to grow across the globe increasing the number of surgical procedures. Hence, the increasing number of surgical procedures will boost the growth of the medical device cleaning market size during the forecast period.



The countries covered in the medical device cleaning market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



