Bathroom Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global bathroom products market is expected to grow from $103.38 billion in 2020 to $112.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $172.51 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The bathroom products market consists of sales of bathroom products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are specifically designed for use in the bathroom.The bathroom products are the items that are specifically designed for use in a bathroom which includes hand basins, taps, towel racks, and trash cans.



Bathroom Products also include bathroom fittings that are intended to be used in the bathroom that includes a sink, toilet, shower, bathtub, and bidet.



The main types of bathroom products are bathroom basins, bathroom furniture, and bathroom accessories.A bathroom basin is a bowl that is attached to the wall in a bathroom and has a pipe to supply and carry away water and is used for washing hands.



These products are made available to customers through online and offline channels. Bathroom products are used in various sectors including residential, commercial, institutional, others.



North America and Europe are the largest regions in the bathroom products market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Bathroom product companies are increasingly investing in smart products to improve productivity and customer satisfaction.These smart products are equipped with sensors, cameras, and voice control.



This allows the end-users to customize their bathroom experiences.Leading companies such as Kohler, TOTO, and Roca Sanitario are continuously releasing new smart models such as smart vanity mirrors, smart toilets, and other smart products.



For instance, in 2020, Kohler, a manufacturer of bathroom solutions introduced the innovative Touchless Toilet that allows for touchless flushing through the incorporation of a sensor in the toilet’s flush lever.



In January 2021, Roca, a Spanish manufacturer of bathroom products acquired the bathroom furniture division of RG International Bathroom for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is expected to reinforce the bathroom furniture category and will allow the Roca group to increase its competitiveness in this segment.



RG International Bathroom is a Europe-based manufacturer of bathroom products.



An increase in urbanization across the globe is expected to increase the demand for bathroom products market in the coming years.Large opportunities are expected to arise in Asian countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines which are becoming increasingly popular for export-oriented manufacturing.



For instance, according to the World Bank, the urban population in South Asia is expected to grow by 250 million by 2030.The modern infrastructure facilities require products such as bathroom basins, bathroom vanities or cabins, and others to be installed in commercial and residential buildings during construction.



An increase in urbanization increases the construction of building for residential or commercial purposes and this, in turn, drives the market for bathroom products market.



The countries covered in the bathroom products market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



