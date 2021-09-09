European Subscription Video on Demand Market 2021-2025: Record Market Value of US$17.97 Billion Predicted in 2025

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe SVOD (Subscription Video on Demand) Market: Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European SVOD market is expected to record a value of US$17.97 billion in 2025, rising at a CAGR of 10.83% for the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as growth in video streaming, rising use of social media, upsurge in tablet users and rapid urbanization are forecast to drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth could be challenged by the presence of numerable OTT platforms, the challenge of content piracy and problems associated with customer retention.

A few notable trends may include the rising adoption of artificial intelligence, reducing cost of connectivity and the rising role of cloud services.

In 2020, the SVOD industry in Europe witnessed a remarkable surge, with the increase in the number of subscribers. The free trial proposition during the pandemic has represented a major incentive to familiarize with the SVOD services. As a result, on-demand services have experienced greater popularity, extending their influence on all Western European households, reaching the mass market in many countries.

Based on country, the U.K. had the fastest growing market in Europe and will continue to dominate in coming years, due to the presence of a vast population that supports online video streaming services.

Companies in the SVOD space enable better delivery of video streaming services, helping to drive OTT video services adoption across the region. Furthermore, competition among streaming services providers is forecast to ramp up as more services become available to consumers in Europe.

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Categorization of Video on Demand (VOD)

1.3 Monetization Models of SVOD, AVOD and TVOD

1.4 Benefits of SVOD

1.5 SVOD and The Emerging Video Content



2. COVID-19 Impact

2.1 Growth in Work From Home (WFH) Population

2.2 Increase in Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Subscription

2.3 Surge in Internet Users

2.4 Digital Release of Theatrical Movies



3. Europe Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Growth in Video Streaming

4.1.2 Rising Use of Social Media

4.1.3 Upsurge in Tablet Users

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.2 Key Trends

4.2.1 Rising Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

4.2.2 Declining Cost of Connectivity

4.2.3 Rising Role of Cloud Services

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Presence of Numerable OTT Platforms

4.3.2 Challenge of Content Piracy

4.3.3 Problem Associated with Customer Retention



6. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Europe Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Market Capitalization Comparison

5.1.3 Number of SVOD Subscribers by Company

5.1.4 Europe SVOD Market Share by Company

5.1.5 Germany SVOD Market Share by Company

5.1.6 Austria SVOD Market Share by Company



7. Company Profiles

Amazon.com, Inc. (Prime Video)

Apple Inc. (Apple TV+)

DAZN Group (DAZN)

Netflix Inc.

The Walt Disney Company (Disney+)

Warner Media (HBO MAX)



