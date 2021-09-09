Worldwide Cosmetic Ingredients Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cosmetic ingredients market and it is poised to grow by $3.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on cosmetic ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients and the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics.

The cosmetic ingredients market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the new ingredient development as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years.

The report on cosmetic ingredients market covers the following areas:

Cosmetic ingredients market sizing

Cosmetic ingredients market forecast

Cosmetic ingredients market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic ingredients market vendors that include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA. Also, the cosmetic ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Croda International Plc

Eastman Chemical Co.

Evonik Industries AG

Givaudan SA

Koninklijke DSM NV

Lonza Group Ltd.

Solvay SA

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ijm07p