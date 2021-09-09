Worldwide Cosmetic Ingredients Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cosmetic ingredients market and it is poised to grow by $3.98 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on cosmetic ingredients market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for natural and organic cosmetic ingredients and the rising popularity of multifunctional cosmetics.
The cosmetic ingredients market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the new ingredient development as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years.
The report on cosmetic ingredients market covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic ingredients market sizing
- Cosmetic ingredients market forecast
- Cosmetic ingredients market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic ingredients market vendors that include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA. Also, the cosmetic ingredients market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hair care and skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Perfumes and fragrance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Color cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Surfactants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- EFF and M - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Single-use additives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- CP and C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Givaudan SA
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Solvay SA
10. Appendix
