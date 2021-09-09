Proactive news headlines including Highfield Resources, Galena Mining, Nova Minerals and Strickland Metals

Sydney, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has raised $3.11 million in a share purchase plan (SPP) adding to the $15 million the company raised by issuing shares to institutional and sophisticated investors under a placement. Click here
- Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd is teaming with Yield Guild Games (YGG), a decentralised gaming guild that pools investor funds to purchase yield-generating NFTs, to launch the first YGG Cup tournament in REVV Racing, a skill-based blockchain game that gives players full control of their car. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd (ASX:G1A, FRA:GM6) welcomes Abra Base Metals Project joint venture company Abra Mining Pty Ltd (AMPL) finalising major contracts to progress the development of the Western Australian lead-silver project. Click here
- Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) subsidiary Orpheus Minerals Ltd has picked up a series of uranium exploration licences across two Australian provinces as it prepares to launch on the ASX. Click here
- Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) has confirmed a large-scale gold discovery at RPM, within the company's flagship Estelle Gold Project in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska. Click here
- Twenty Seven Co Ltd (ASX:TSC) has appointed experienced finance industry and capital markets executive Rohan Dalziell as non-executive chairman, effective September 9, 2021. Click here
- Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX, OTCQX:BLSTF, FRA:B9S) has intersected more massive nickel sulphide during infill drilling at a key target within its Ta Khoa Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project in northern Vietnam. Click here
- Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) has an aggressive exploration program underway with two rigs operational at its flagship Yandal Projects within the Warburton Mineral Field in Western Australia. Click here
- Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has hit a thick intersection of 19 metres at 6 g/t gold beneath the Lord Nelson pit and outside the current resource within the wider Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd (ASX:ASN) has opened higher on receiving positive battery test-work results from NOVONIX Ltd, demonstrating its high-purity lithium makes batteries last longer. Click here
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has confirmed that two prospects within its flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire share similar mineralisation styles after reporting on its latest drill results. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd (ASX:MM8)’s new high-grade results from Gem Restored deposit are set to enhance a maiden resource estimate and push the company towards its goal of defining a 1-million-ounce gold resource at the Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in southern WA. Click here
