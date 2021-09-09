New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laptop Stands Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144642/?utm_source=GNW





The global laptop stands market is expected to grow from $271.40 million in 2020 to $292.32 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $385.19 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



The laptop stands market consists of sales of laptop stands by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture laptop stands, which benefit the users to cool the system down after use to prevent overheating.A laptop stand enables support for the user as a person can place the laptop on the stand.



Laptop stands come in different types and they help the users ergonomics.



The main types of laptop stands are aluminum laptop stand, acrylic laptop stand, plastic laptop stand, and others.Laptop stands are used to position laptop in such a way that it helps in improving poor posture.



Acrylic laptop stands are the laptop stands that simplify and organize the desk while maintaining a clean, functional style, which is also heavy duty-free standing stands for the laptop screen. The laptop stands are used in office, residences, school, and others.



North America was the largest region in the laptop stands market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of advanced products is a key trend gaining significant popularity in the laptop stands market.Major companies operating in the laptop stand sector are focused on developing advanced solutions for laptop stands.



For instance, in November 2020, Portronics, an India-based company launched a portable laptop stand My Buddy Hexa 22 in India.With the design of ABS Plastic, My Buddy Hexa 22 has a lightweight, foldable and flexible model that enables the user to carry it anywhere with comfort.



The stand emerges with a vent to enhance natural airflow, to minimize the risk of overheating problems by retaining the system cool at all times.



The improved ergonomics is expected to propel the growth of the laptop stands market in the coming years.Ergonomics is something that aims to build both productivity and comfort for laptops, which ensures lowering the risk of repetitive stress injury that arises when users perform tasks like typing a keyboard over and over again.



A laptop stand will lift the notebook display to eye level, avoiding pressure on the back and neck from a strained downward perspective.For instance, the BakkerElkhuizen’s ergonomic laptop stands coupled with an external keyboard and mouse will enhance productivity by up to 17%, reduce neck pressure by 32% and improve comfort by 21%.



Therefore, the improved ergonomics drives the growth of the laptop stands market.



The countries covered in the laptop stand market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144642/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________