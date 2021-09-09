Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Pearson, Posit Science and Total Brain Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cognitive Assessment and Training Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the cognitive assessment and training market and it is poised to grow by $8.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 29.37% during the forecast period. The report on the cognitive assessment and training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by cost-effective online cognitive assessments, increasing focus on brain health, and emphasis on quality education.

The cognitive assessment and training market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment as one of the prime reasons driving the cognitive assessment and training market growth during the next few years. Also, standardization of cognitive assessments and increased demand for cognitive assessments from diverse end-user segments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on cognitive assessment and training market covers the following areas:

Cognitive assessment and training market sizing

Cognitive assessment and training market forecast

Cognitive assessment and training market industry analysis

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cognitive assessment and training market vendors that include CogniFit Ltd., Cogstate Ltd., ImPACT Applications Inc., Pearson Plc, Posit Science Corp., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Signant Health, Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, Total Brain Ltd., and WIRB Copernicus Group. Also, the cognitive assessment and training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

7. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

8. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

CogniFit Ltd.

Cogstate Ltd.

ImPACT Applications Inc.

Pearson Plc

Posit Science Corp.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Signant Health

Total Brain Ltd.

WIRB Copernicus Group

9. Appendix

