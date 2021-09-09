New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Servicing/Repair Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144640/?utm_source=GNW





The global drone servicing/repair market is expected to grow from $5.77 billion in 2020 to $8.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $43.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 50.1%.



The drone servicing/repair market consists of sales of drone services and related repairs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide various types of services such as surveillance, monitoring, aerial photography, mapping, and others. Drone services, also referred to as unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) services are centered on flying robots that may be commanded remotely or operated autonomously utilizing software-controlled flight plans in their embedded devices.



The main types of drone servicing or repair are drone platform service, MRO, training, and education.The drone platform service companies are engaged in providing global distribution, easy monetization, and partner integrations services.



Platform service for drones develops, expands, and monetizes the apps using drone deploy capability.It includes different solutions such as enterprise solutions, point solutions and provides short-duration service, long duration service.



It is used in aerial photography and remote sensing, data acquisition and analytics, mapping and surveying, 3D modeling, inspection and environmental monitoring, others and is employed in various sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, logistics, media and entertainment, utility and power, others.



North America was the largest region in the drone servicing/repair market in 2020.Europe was the second-largest region in the drone servicing/repair market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are an emerging trend in the drone servicing or repair market.Major companies operating in the drone servicing or repair sector are focused on developing technological solutions for drone services to strengthen their position.



For instance, in October 2019, AAR, a US-based provider of aerospace products and services to commercial airlines declared the incorporation of Donecle drone technology into its maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations.The AAR MRO facility in Miami is the first in the company’s global network to deploy fully automated drone technology that improves operational and cost savings, with the pilot phase yielding improvements in speed and precision.



The drone can securely undertake end-to-end visual inspections of B737 and A320 airplanes in about an hour using laser positioning.



In January 2021, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., a US-based drone systems and solutions provider acquired MicaSense, Inc. from Parrot for $23 million. This acquisition will empower AgEagle to drive true innovation and advancements of commercial drone systems and solutions for several high-growth industry segments. MicaSense, Inc. is a US-based provider of high-quality drone-based cameras to a global market.



The growing adoption of precision agriculture practices is expected to drive the growth of the drone servicing or repair market in the coming years.Precision farming is a farming management approach that emphasizes the use of contemporary technology at all stages of the process.



Precision farming technologies enable the identification of heterogeneous zones as well as the management of the variability that comes with a varied field.Drones are becoming more significant in precision farming, allowing farmers to lead the way in environmentally friendly farming practices while also safeguarding and growing profits.



For instance, precision agricultural techniques, which can aid farmers in making better decisions, have advanced greatly in recent years, with the global industry expected to reach $43.4 billion by 2025. Therefore, the growing adoption of precision agriculture practices propels the growth of the drone servicing or repair market.



The countries covered in the drone servicing/repair market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



