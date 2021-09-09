Insights on the Bio Plasticizer Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Danisco Us, Evonik Industries and Lanxess Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio Plasticizer Market Research Report by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bio Plasticizer Market size was estimated at USD 900.08 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,004.34 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 11.92% to reach USD 1,769.11 Million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Bio Plasticizer to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Application, the Bio Plasticizer Market was studied across Building & Construction, Consumer Good, Medical Device, Packaging Material, and Wire & Cable.
- Based on Type, the Bio Plasticizer Market was studied across Castor Oil-Based Plasticizer, Citrate, Epoxidized Soybean Oil, and Succinic Acid.
- Based on Region, the Bio Plasticizer Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Bio Plasticizer Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market, including Bioamber Inc., Danisco Us Inc., DOW Chemical Company, Emery Oleochemicals LLC, Evonik Industries, Lanxess AG, Matrica SPA, Myriant Corporation, Polyone Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Vertellus Specialties Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Bio Plasticizer Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Bio Plasticizer Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising health concerns of consumers and other stringent environmental regulations
5.1.1.2. Increasing demand in developing countries coupled with stringent regulations and ban on phthalate-based plasticizers
5.1.1.3. Increasing demand for plasticizers in building & construction industry
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Use of bio plasticizer in personal care products, medical devices, and toys
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. R&D and product innovation for production of cost-effective and highly efficient plasticizers
5.1.3.2. Rise in demand for flexible PVC in different applications and growth in number of packaging industries
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Highly competitive market with multiple manufacturers
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
6. Bio Plasticizer Market, by Application
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Building & Construction
6.3. Consumer Good
6.4. Medical Device
6.5. Packaging Material
6.6. Wire & Cable
7. Bio Plasticizer Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Castor Oil-Based Plasticizer
7.3. Citrate
7.4. Epoxidized Soybean Oil
7.5. Succinic Acid
8. Americas Bio Plasticizer Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Bio Plasticizer Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Bio Plasticizer Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Bioamber Inc.
12.2. Danisco Us Inc.
12.3. DOW Chemical Company
12.4. Emery Oleochemicals LLC
12.5. Evonik Industries
12.6. Lanxess AG
12.7. Matrica SPA
12.8. Myriant Corporation
12.9. Polyone Corporation
12.10. Solvay S.A.
12.11. Vertellus Specialties Inc.
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ar9up6