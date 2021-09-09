Global Wearable Technology Market (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Component, Distribution Channel, Application and Region

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Technology Market Research Report by Product, by Component, by Distribution Channel, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Wearable Technology Market size was estimated at USD 13.92 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 15.35 Billion in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 10.58% to reach USD 25.46 Billion by 2026.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Wearable Technology to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Camera Glasses, Fitness & Wellness Devices, Smart Clothing, Smart Jewelry, Smartshoe, and Smartwarch.

Based on Type, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Electronic Textiles, In-body Electronics, Near-body Electronics, and On-body Electronics.

Based on Component, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Display, Mechanical Components, Memory Chip, Networking Components, Power Management Components, Processor, Sensors, and User Interface Components. The Display is further studied across Amoled, Augmented Reality, HMD, and HUD. The Networking Components is further studied across AND+, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi.

Based on Distribution Channel, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Offline and Online.

Based on Application, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Corporate Enterprise, Defense, Healthcare, Industrial, Public Safety, and Sports & adventure.

Based on Region, the Wearable Technology Market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Wearable Technology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Wearable Technology Market, including Adidas Group, AIQ Smart Clothing Inc., Apple Inc., Cerora Inc., CuteCircuit Ltd., DAQRI Company, Facebook, Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google, LLC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Jawbone, LG Electronics Inc., Medtronic PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Nichia Corporation, Nike Ltd., Polar Electro Oy, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Suunto Oy, Vuzix, Xiaomi Corporation, and Zebra Technologies Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Wearable Technology Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Wearable Technology Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Wearable Technology Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Wearable Technology Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Wearable Technology Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Wearable Technology Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Wearable Technology Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing popularity of the Internet of Thing (IoT) and connected devices

5.1.1.2. Rising concerns of obesity and other chronic diseases

5.1.1.3. Increasing popularity about the benefits of wearable devices

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited battery life and high initial cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Increasing technological development in wearable technology devices

5.1.3.2. High market potential for cross selling & decreasing price of devices

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Rising data privacy concerns

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Wearable Technology Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Camera Glasses

6.3. Fitness & Wellness Devices

6.4. Smart Clothing

6.5. Smart Jewelry

6.6. Smartshoe

6.7. Smartwarch



7. Wearable Technology Market, by Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Electronic Textiles

7.3. In-body Electronics

7.4. Near-body Electronics

7.5. On-body Electronics



8. Wearable Technology Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Display

8.2.1. Amoled

8.2.2. Augmented Reality

8.2.3. HMD

8.2.4. HUD

8.3. Mechanical Components

8.4. Memory Chip

8.5. Networking Components

8.5.1. AND+

8.5.2. Bluetooth

8.5.3. NFC

8.5.4. Wi-Fi

8.6. Power Management Components

8.7. Processor

8.8. Sensors

8.9. User Interface Components



9. Wearable Technology Market, by Distribution Channel

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Offline

9.3. Online



10. Wearable Technology Market, by Application

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Corporate Enterprise

10.3. Defense

10.4. Healthcare

10.5. Industrial

10.6. Public Safety

10.7. Sports & adventure



11. Americas Wearable Technology Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Argentina

11.3. Brazil

11.4. Canada

11.5. Mexico

11.6. United States



12. Asia-Pacific Wearable Technology Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Australia

12.3. China

12.4. India

12.5. Indonesia

12.6. Japan

12.7. Malaysia

12.8. Philippines

12.9. Singapore

12.10. South Korea

12.11. Thailand



13. Europe, Middle East & Africa Wearable Technology Market

13.1. Introduction

13.2. France

13.3. Germany

13.4. Italy

13.5. Netherlands

13.6. Qatar

13.7. Russia

13.8. Saudi Arabia

13.9. South Africa

13.10. Spain

13.11. United Arab Emirates

13.12. United Kingdom



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

14.1.1. Quadrants

14.1.2. Business Strategy

14.1.3. Product Satisfaction

14.2. Market Ranking Analysis

14.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

14.4. Competitive Scenario

14.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

14.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

14.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

14.4.4. Investment & Funding

14.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



15. Company Usability Profiles

15.1. Adidas Group

15.2. AIQ Smart Clothing Inc.

15.3. Apple Inc.

15.4. Cerora Inc.

15.5. CuteCircuit Ltd.

15.6. DAQRI Company

15.7. Facebook, Inc.

15.8. Fossil Group, Inc.

15.9. Garmin Ltd.

15.10. Google, LLC

15.11. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

15.12. Jawbone

15.13. LG Electronics Inc.

15.14. Medtronic PLC

15.15. Microsoft Corporation

15.16. Nichia Corporation

15.17. Nike Ltd.

15.18. Polar Electro Oy

15.19. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

15.20. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.21. Sony Corporation

15.22. Suunto Oy

15.23. Vuzix

15.24. Xiaomi Corporation

15.25. Zebra Technologies Corporation



16. Appendix

