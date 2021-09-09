New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fans and Blowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144636/?utm_source=GNW

Ltd, Garden Denver Inc., Greenheck Fan Corporation, Howden Engineering Limited, Johnson Controls International plc, Kaeser Compressors, Munters, Nanfang Ventilator Co. Ltd., Polypipe Ventilation, Robinson Fans Inc., Soler & Palau Sistemas de Ventilación S.L.U., Systemair, Twin City Fan Companies, Ventmeca Fans Inc., Vortice Elettrosociali S.p.A., Zhejiang Shangfeng Fan/motor Co. Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Industrial Solutions Limited, and Loren Cook Company.



The global fans and blowers market is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2020 to $5.39 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.01 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The fans and blowers market consists of sales of fans and blowers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to overcome the airflow resistance caused by components such as ducts and dampers. Fans and blowers are machines that provide ventilation, the flow of air (or gas) required for cooling, exhausting, and conveying, and are also used in industrial process requirements.



The main types of fans and blowers are centrifugal fans and blowers, axial fans and blowers, and others.Centrifugal fans and centrifugal blowers are air-moving pumps or motors, used for moving air through a duct.



Axial fans and blowers are used as a propeller to draw the air into the fan and discharge it in the parallel axial direction.An axial fan forces the extracted air to move parallel to the shaft around which the blades rotate.



The fans and blowers are used in various sectors including industrial, commercial, and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the fans and blowers market in 2020. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Technological advancements are shaping the fans and blower’s market.Companies manufacturing fans and blowers have introduced technologies such as liquid cooling technology for better performance.



For instance, in September 2020, Boyd Corporation, a US-based company, has designed a low-profile cooling ultra-thin and lightweight blower, using liquid cooling technology. These are as thin as 3mm which functions well in high pressure and provides cooling while maintaining the durability and are designed in thin and ultra-thin profiles which are ideal for the smaller, more powerful devices.



In December 2020, the Greenheck Group, a US-based company manufacturing air movement and control equipment announced the acquisition of Metal Industries, for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Greenheck aims to expand its brand portfolio offering of air movement, control, and conditioning equipment.



Metal Industries, Inc. is a US-based company that offers fans and blowers, air distribution products, and air terminal units.



Growing commercial kitchens across the globe are expected to contribute to the growth of the fans and blowers market.Commercial kitchens including culinary kitchen, shared kitchen, kitchen incubator, food innovation center is a fully stocked preparatory kitchen which is created for shared use.



It also includes ghost kitchens which are stripped-down commercial kitchen facilities with no dine-in option.Most of these kitchens require at least one upblast exhaust fan and hood system to keep the air clean and reduce the chance of a dangerous grease fire.



According to a 2019 Restaurants Canada survey, nearly 17% of Canadian restaurants were planning on launching a ghost kitchen within the next two years. Thus, rising commercial kitchens worldwide will increase the demand for fans and blowers over the forecast period.



The countries covered in the fans and blowers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144636/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________