Outlook on the Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Global Market to 2030 - Key Industry Trends and Forecasts

The "Display Library Technologies and Affiliated Services Market by Type of Technology, Type of Molecule, and Key Geographical Regions, Industry Trends and Global Forecasts: 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study of the current landscape of display library technologies and services market and the future opportunities associated with such technologies. It features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.

Biologics are one of the fastest growing classes of therapeutics in the pharmaceutical industry. However, the development of such large molecule drugs is inherently complex, involving elaborate target selection and validation, hit generation, lead selection/optimization and characterization protocols. Of the aforementioned steps, hit (potential drug candidates against validated biological targets) generation is a highly resource-intensive process. In fact, it is estimated that an average of 18 months is spent in generating hits against a validated target.

Additionally, there is an approximate 25% chance of failure in the hit generation to lead identification phase of drug discovery. Over time, a variety of methods/approaches have been developed for the generation of viable therapeutic leads; these include the hybridoma technology, B-cell cloning, transgenic animal-based techniques, in vitro display methods (using phages, ribosomes, mRNA, and cDNA) and cell surface display methods (involving mammalian, yeast, and bacterial cells). Despite being responsible for the development of several successful therapies, the hybridoma and B-cell based hit generation techniques are limited in several aspects; for instance, drugs/drug candidates developed using the aforementioned technologies are often highly immunogenic, and developers also find it difficult to develop and produce stable molecules with noteworthy affinities for their respective targets. As a result, innovator companies have demonstrated a preference for some of the relatively newer hit generation methods, which involve the use of display-libraries.

In modern medical research, display libraries have been successfully employed for the generation of various novel therapeutics and offer certain advantages over conventional drug screening methods, including (but not limited to) the ability to facilitate large-scale, high throughput screening, incorporation of greater diversity in viable lead identification, and eliminating the threat of possible immune response to pharmacological candidates identified through this approach. Out of the available display technologies, those based on phages are the most popular, primarily owing to the simplicity of the selection method they offer and the fact that they can be used to generate hits against several complex antigens.

In addition to other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the overall landscape of the display library technologies and affiliated services market, highlighting the services and technologies provided by industry players along with the information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of company, display library expertise, type of molecules (antibodies, peptides, proteins and others), type and format of antibodies generated, library size/complexity, and other services offered.

Elaborate profiles of the companies offering display library technologies. Each profile features a brief overview of the company, proprietary technology(s), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

A case study featuring a list of biologics discovered using phage display method along with analyses, based on a number of relevant parameters, such as first launch year, target gene/antigen, disease indication and target therapeutic area, revenues (2020) generated and brief profiles.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in this domain since 2017, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and other relevant deals.

A detailed review of close to 2,000 peer-reviewed, scientific articles related to research on display libraries, which have been published between 2017 and March 2021. It also discusses the trends across year of publication, focus area, type of molecule, popular keywords, and key journals (in terms of number of articles published in this domain and impact factor of the journal).

An in-depth analysis of the patents filed/granted for display library technologies, since 2017, based on the various parameters associated with the patents, including patent publication year, geographical location/patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, and type of applicant, highlighting the leading players. In addition, it features a patent valuation analysis which evaluates the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the patents.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future opportunities within the display library services market, for the next decade. Based on parameters, such as size of the overall antibody and peptide discovery services market, R&D expenses incurred in hit generation step of drug discovery and several others, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the display library services market (focus on hit generation) in the mid to long term, for the time period 2021-2030. The report also features the likely distribution of the opportunity across [A] type of display library technology (phage display, yeast display and others), [B] type of molecule (antibodies, peptides and others), [C] geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Andrew Bradbury (CSO/Founder, Specifica) and Ken Sharples (CEO/Founder, Specifica)

Thomas Schirrmann (CEO/General Manager, YUMAB)

Benjamin J. Doranz (President and CEO, Integral Molecular)

Debby Kruijsen (General Manager, ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, Europe)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players offering display library technologies and affiliated services?

What are the recent developments and emerging trends in the display library technologies domain?

How has the intellectual property landscape in this market evolved over the years?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

