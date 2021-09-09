BullEx Announces $800,000 of Earnings Paid out in Less than 2 Months Since Launch

Sydney, Australia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BulleX is a deflationary token that automatically sends you BNB (which can easily be converted to USDT). It aims to deliver the easiest, simplest way to earn passive income, this is why there is no need to use a tool to begin generating income. Users can just hold $BLX and you receive rewards as frequent as every hour.



Users can check their earnings with the BulleX Rewards Dashboard - They just have to launch the app and check how much they have been rewarded for holding $BLX. The BullEx ‘Rewards Pool’ saves up BNB in case there is ever a low amount of volume in trading – so BulleX can ensure a constant flow of rewards regardless of market conditions.

BullEx - The Next Generation of Decentralised Exchanges

The BullExchange is a completely decentralized platform where users can generate a new wallet (or access an existing wallet), view all their assets, send and receive tokens and even swap tokens - much like a ‘Centralized Exchange’. It even offers a platform to keep NFTs - whether they be on the Ethereum Network or the Binance Smart Chain network.

BulleX Tools offers a convenient, easy and simple way of checking the activity of a users’ investments. View a tokens graph, its transactions, and much more information all on the same page. SIn addition, bonus features are available to BulleXTools holders - a separate asset that gives you access to bonuses such as the highest performers sorted by the last 10, 30 or 60 minutes. There are also developer tools that allow projects to use BulleXTools and display their own tokens’ graphs and information.

BulleX is also developing a platform where smart contracts can be launched, deployed, and hold pre-sales. This comes with a full internal KYC system to attempt to resolve the current issues within the BSC Community. The BulleX team internally ensures that any and all tokens launched on the BulleX Pad are fully Rug-Proof and are legit projects.

BullEx - Token Holder Benefits

Every token launched on the BulleX Pad will be charged a fee. The fee is a percentage of the supply of the token which is then airdropped to BulleX holders. This gives the advantage of not only being the first to hold any given token, but to also partake in the pre-sale within Bullex’ very own LaunchPad. According to how many BulleX tokens users hold, they will be entitled to a certain amount of airdropped tokens.

BulleX is also reaching paths that have not yet existed on the Binance Smart Chain, including but not limited to an NFT Marketplace, where holders can view, sell and auction their NFTs, Token Governance, allowing holders to decide the fate of BulleX, Locked Staking, where BulleX holders can re-invest their rewards and lock them to receive a higher Annual Percentage Yield, and so much more in the pipeline.

To find out more information, visit the BullEx Website at https://bullextoken.com/

About BullEx

The BulleX team is based in Australia. Mochie, the Developer, has been in the Crypto space foryears & is competent in Java, Python, C++, HTML (and general Web Languages),

and more recently Solidity (Smart Contracts). Nemz has also been in the Crypto space for a while and has a background in Marketing.

Decentralization is the future & we know it.This is why we have created BulleX. A legit Crypto project on the BSC Network. We have seen other projects take advantage of those passionate about Decentralization & Crypto in general so we are taking steps to attempt to compensate & get the public to re-evaluate the BSC Community & see that there are genuine projects such as BulleX.