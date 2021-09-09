Global online food delivery market size to record stellar growth through 2026

Pune, India, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ﻿﻿According to MarketStudyReport﻿﻿, worldwide online food delivery market valuation reached USD 107.26 billion in 2020 and is projected to increase considerably during the forecast period 2021-2026. Proliferating number of smartphone users across the globe is primarily fueling the market growth.

Proceeding further, the document offers assorted knowledge on the aspects influencing the progression of each sub-market, including platform type, business model, payment method, and geographical fragmentations. It furthers expands through a comprehensive analysis of competitive by leveraging SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis tools. Additionally, the research literature tracks the initial and projected impact of Covid-19 pandemic to help industry partakers in formulating robust contingency plans for the future.

On the contrary, high delivery charges despite the continual increase in online food orders for home delivery is negatively impacting the industry outlook.

Covid-19 impact summary:

As lockdown restrictions continue to remain in place due to the prolonged pandemic, consumer behavior is shifting towards better convenience and delivery speed. This, in turn, has augmented the frequency and spending on third-party online food delivery services across the globe.

Business model segmentation overview:

Global online food delivery industry, based on business model, is fragmented into logistics based food delivery system, order focused delivery system, and full-service food delivery system market. Among these, order focused delivery system segment is anticipated to gain momentum in the upcoming years owing to expansion of businesses and industries, both locally and regionally.

Geographical outlook:

North America, Latin America and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key regional contributors to the market development. Experts claim that Asia Pacific market is slated to grab significant industry share over the forecast duration, creditable to increasing consumer expenditure and rapid urbanization in emerging economies like India, Japan, and China.

Competitive landscape outline:

Swiggy, Dunzo, Postmates, Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash Inc., Meituan Waimai, Yum! Brands Inc., Just Eat Holding Ltd., and Delivery Hero SE are the prominent players influencing the global online food delivery industry trends.

Companies are focusing on undertaking strategies such as mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions to elevate their positioning in the marketplace. For instance, In 2019, Delivery Hero acquired the MENA business of Zomato. Just Eat acquired Takeaway in 2020, followed by acquisition of Grubhub for USD 7.8 billion in June 2021.

