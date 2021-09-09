Institutional Investor Launches 2021 Developed Europe, 2021 Developed Europe Small & Midcap and 2021 Emerging EMEA Executive Team Rankings

LONDON, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional Investor Research (II Research) surveys are the leading provider of independent performance validation and market sentiment across 8 global capital markets. Executive Team surveys are an independent platform for investment and sell-side professionals to evaluate credibility, communication, financial stewardship and capital allocation of corporate leadership, as well as IR effectiveness across multiple activities. The results from the survey, an in-depth capability and benchmark analysis, capture the sentiment and trust level of stakeholders in their equity assets.



With nearly 2,000 Investment professionals contributing to the surveys, participation from the buy and sell-side increased by 30% and 13% for the Developed Europe survey and the Emerging EMEA survey respectively.

Survey participation and market feedback increased as Corporates ramp up investor engagement to nurture stakeholder relationships in response to market uncertainty, where access to the IR and Executive teams was critical.

2021 Developed Europe Executive Team results

1,031 companies and 2,259 individuals were nominated across 31 sectors across Europe.

11 companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

Airbus (France, Aerospace & Defense); Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); Anglo American (United Kingdom, Metals & Mining); ASML Holding (Netherlands, Technology/Hardware); AstraZeneca (United Kingdom, Pharmaceuticals); Cellnex Telecom (Spain, Telecommunications Services); Intesa Sanpaolo (Italy, Banks); L’Oreal (France, Household & Personal Care Products); Nestlé (Switzerland, Food Producers); Poste Italiane (Italy, Specialty & Other Finance) and Vonovia (Germany, Property).

2021 Developed Europe Small & Midcap Executive Team results

Nearly 700 companies and over 1,100 individuals were nominated across 29 sectors.

Four companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four of the six aforementioned categories:

Amplifon (Italy, Medical Technologies & Services); Bankinter (Spain, Banks); CIE Automotive (Spain, Autos & Auto Parts) and Nexans (France, Capital Goods).

2021 Emerging EMEA Executive Team results

351 companies and 552 individuals were nominated across 11 sectors.

Six companies clinched a clean sweep first place in the combined rankings in four categories for Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best IR Company, Best Analyst/Investor Event and Best ESG Metrics in their respective sectors:

MLP Saglik Hizmetleri (Turkey, Health Care & Pharmaceuticals); NLMK (Russia, Metals & Mining); Rosneft (Russia, Oil & Gas); TCS Group Holding (Russia, Financials); X5 Retail Group (Russia, Consumer) and Yandex (Russia, Technology, Media & Telecommunications).

Emerging trends identified

German, Russian and Turkish companies continue to lead in IR practices achieving the highest number of Honoured and Most Honoured Companies in their respective survey.

ESG evaluation: As greater efforts are being made to provide transparency on the path to sustainable growth, this year, Investment professionals evaluated Corporates on their ESG corporate strategy, their ESG engagement and ESG metrics. Investment professionals are keen for companies to take an inside- out approach to ESG, not consider it an add-on, but as an integral part of their corporate strategy.

Movers and shakers

Newcomers to the Developed Europe Survey include HelloFresh, a German meal-kit company, which has only been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in November 2017 and will shortly join the DAX. In February 2020, the Dutch company Takeaway.com merged with British food delivery service Just Eat to create Just Eat Takeaway.com, joining the FTSE 100 and new to the survey also. French company AccorHotels have achieved a high number of published positions in the survey, despite the pressures on the sector in the pandemic.

Several companies moved up the leader’s board in the Emerging EMEA survey with PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna (Poland), NLMK (Russia) and Pegasus Hava Tasimaciligi (Turkey) all increasing on their 2020 positions.

Amani Korayeim, Director for Europe and Emerging EMEA, says “As markets are increasingly globalised and information is spreading quicker, the pressures on companies to communicate more effectively, engage more frequently, increase management access and improve disclosure to an ever- broadening set of investors and intermediaries, are culminating. The results of the Developed Europe and Emerging EMEA Executive Team surveys indicate, by and large, consensus amongst investment professionals on what they perceive to be excellent IR. Over the last 18 months companies have worked tirelessly demonstrate resilience and a robust response strategy to the pandemic which pushed many to re-imagine their business models and reposition themselves. I am delighted to see that quite a few companies in sectors which have been hit very hard and continue to suffer from great uncertainty, have delivered great IR and are amongst the Honoured and Most Honoured companies in the 2021 survey. Hence, IR work and communication cannot be measured by financials and as Milton Erickson said ‘the effectiveness of communication is defined… by the response’. Thank you to nearly 2,000 investment professionals who ‘responded’ in the survey and provided invaluable independent feedback to both validate the good IR work and help identify opportunities for improvement.”

