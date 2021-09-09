New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144632/?utm_source=GNW





The global tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market is expected to grow from $336.46 million in 2020 to $370.93 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $590.87 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.3%.



The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market consist of sales of tunable diode laser analyzer by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture tunable diode laser analyzer. Tunable diode laser analyzers (TDL analyzers) are gas analyzers that use laser absorption spectrometry to determine the concentration of specific species in a gas mixture.



The main types of gas analyzers include oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, Cox analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, and others.The ammonia (NH3) gas analyzer is a unique tunable diode laser spectrometer used for direct ammonia measurement in stack and ammonia slip applications.



For low maintenance and precise measurement, it employs a folded-path laser beam configuration. The different measurement types include in-situ, extractive, and are implemented in a wide range of verticals such as oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and semiconductors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market in 2020.Asia Pacific is predicted to record the fastest growth over the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Players operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) field are increasingly focusing on developing technologically advanced gas analyzers.The companies are launching continuous gas analyzers with TDLA and Quantum Cascade Laser.



For instance, in March 2019, Emerson Electric, a US-based manufacturing company introduced Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer. The Rosemount CT4400 continuous gas analyzer is a purpose-built Quantum Cascade Laser (QCL) and Tunable Diode Laser (TDL) analyzer that helps plants minimize ownership costs and accurately report pollutants in environmental monitoring applications evaluating standard components such as oxygen (O2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), nitric oxide (NO), carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and carbon monoxide (CO).



In December 2019, Nederman, a leading player in the gas analyzer market acquired Gasmet for Euro 56 million ($64 million) on a cash and debt-free basis.The acquisition of Gasmet will help Nederman to strengthen its monitoring and control technology division.



Gasmet is a Finland-based company that specializes in the manufacturing of FTIR (Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy) gas analyzer and emissions monitoring systems.



The increase in demand for use of tunable diode laser analyzers for boilers and furnaces in plants in different industries has positively impacted the tunable diode laser analyzer market.The combustion furnace and boilers used in plants in different industries are used as energy sources and a large amount of exhaust gas is emitted through them in manufacturing plants.



To control the amount of gas emitted from the plants, tunable diode analyzers are being extensively used by many industries.For instance, the TDL200 Tunable Diode Analyzer, by YOKAGAWA, a major player in the industry, provides optimum combustion control in furnaces in manufacturing plants.



Thus, the demand for tunable diode analyzers to use in furnaces to control gas emissions from manufacturing plants has driven the market in the historic period.



The countries covered in the tunable diode laser analyzer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



