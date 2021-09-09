New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Antimicrobial Medical Device Coatings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06144631/?utm_source=GNW





The global antimicrobial medical device coatings market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2020 to $1.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%.



The antimicrobial medical device coatings market consists of sales of antimicrobial medical device coatings by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture antimicrobial coatings for medical devices.Chemicals are used in antimicrobial coatings to prevent pathogen growth by disrupting cellular membranes.



In other words, an antimicrobial coating is a chemical substance that is applied to a surface to prevent disease-causing microorganisms from growing. These coatings not only improve the surface’s durability, appearance, corrosion resistance, and so on, but they also protect it against disease-causing bacteria.



The main types of antimicrobial medical device coatings are metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings.Metallic coatings contain a metallic element or alloy and are applied on devices or equipment for protection against corrosion, sunlight, and oxidation.



Metallic coatings consist of silver coatings, copper coatings, and other metallic coatings.Non-metallic coatings can be added to metallic coatings to produce effective wear-resistant coatings.



The different types of devices include catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and others. It is implemented in areas such as orthopedics, general surgery, dentistry, cardiovascular, gynecology, others and is used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers.



North America was the largest region in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market in 2020.Europe was the second-largest market in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growing technological advancements are shaping the antimicrobial medical device coating market.Major companies operating in the antimicrobial medical device coating sector are focused on developing technological solutions for antimicrobial medical device coatings to prevent the spread of viruses.



For instance, in November 2020, Zonitise Ltd., a UK-based biotech firm, has introduced an antimicrobial surface treatment based on nanotechnology that has been shown to destroy hazardous viruses and bacteria for up to twelve months after one application, including TGEV coronavirus, the model virus for SARS COV 2. This coating not only disinfects surfaces but also protects them in an antimicrobial sealant that destroys and prevents the formation of any hazardous bacteria that come into touch with it for up to twelve months.



In February 2021, Bain Capital, a US-based investment firm, and Cinven, a UK-based private equity firm acquired Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI), a division of Lonza AG for $4.7 billion. Through this acquisition, LSI provides a range of differentiated specialty chemical products, underpinned by strong R&D capabilities, regulatory and IP protections, and a highly qualified and dedicated workforce. Lonza Specialty Ingredients (LSI) is a US-based company that specializes in microbial control for personal care as well as mold and other potential pathogen prevention in homes, schools, workplaces, and the environment.



The rising cardiovascular diseases drive the growth of the antimicrobial medical device coatings market over the coming years.CVDs (cardiovascular diseases) are a category of heart and blood vessel problems.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the primary, source of death worldwide with low- and middle-income nations accounting for three-quarters of CVD deaths.Antimicrobial coated cardiovascular devices are used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and disorders.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) report in 2021, cardiovascular diseases claimed the lives of 17.9 million individuals worldwide in 2019, accounting for 32% of all deaths. Heart attacks and strokes were responsible for 85% of these deaths.



The countries covered in the antimicrobial medical device coatings market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



