Dried Fruits Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The global dried fruits market is expected to grow from $6.34 billion in 2020 to $7.05 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.50 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The dried fruits market consists of sales of dried fruits.The market consists of revenue generated by establishments that are engaged in the production of dried fruits.



Dried fruit is a fruit that has been preserved by dehydrating or drying to concentrate the flavor or sweetness and to extend the shelf life. In dried fruits, the bulk of its original water content is removed, either naturally, by sun drying, or artificially, by using specialized dryers or dehydrators.



The main types of dried fruits are apricots, dates, raisins, figs, berries, and others.Apricots, sometimes known as Armenian plums, are a type of stone fruit.



Dried apricots are used to improve bone mineral density and helps in promoting eye health. The different categories include conventional, organic and are used in confectioneries, dairy products, bakery products, snacks and bars, desserts, cereals, others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dried fruits market in 2020.North America was the second-largest region in the dried fruits market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The launch of new flavored dried fruits has emerged as a key trend in the dried fruits market.Major players operating in the dried fruits sector are focused on introducing new flavored dried fruits into the market to strengthen their position.



For instance, in April 2019, Traina, a US-based company that produces dried fruits launched two new flavors such as Natural Cherry and the Summer Blend for summer. Natural Cherry is made with cherries, whereas Summer Blend is made with dried peaches, nectarines, and plums.



In April 2021, Hyle Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in Italy acquired a majority stake in Manuzzi for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps to accelerate growth and strengthen Manuzzi’s position within the major retail chains in Italy.



Manuzzi is an Italy-based company that produces dried fruit and nuts.



The growing population of healthier consumers is expected to propel the growth of the dried fruits market in the coming years.Healthy eating has become the norm, with most customers intending foods and beverages to meet progressively nuanced health, wellness morality, and sustainability criteria.



Dry fruits are a good source of protein, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber and are considered a good replacement for high-calorie snacks.According to the survey commissioned by biotechnology startup Gelesis in January 2021, 60% of Americans would like to feel healthier and 51% want to reduce weight by practicing and modifying their diets, which includes attempting to eat more plant-based foods.



Therefore, the growing population of healthier consumers drives the growth of the dried fruits market.



The countries covered in the dried fruits market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



