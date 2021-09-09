Global Government Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Technologies Report 2021

Dublin, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities for Communications, Collaboration, and Contact Center Technologies in the Government Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has identified the government vertical as ripe for digital transformation and the adoption of modern communications and collaboration technologies to improve operational efficiencies and enhance citizen experiences.

This study discusses opportunities for improving citizens', public workers', and other stakeholders' communications and collaboration experiences and enhancing important workflows in the government sector using pre-packaged communications and collaboration solutions, application programming interfaces (APIs), and programmable communications capabilities.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the social distancing norms it necessitated, has impacted all public services, revealing the urgent need for digital transformation. Governments, usually poorly funded, still perform lots of processes manually, with low levels of automation and limited use of productivity-enhancing digital technologies.

Governments bodies are usually large organizations with a diverse workforce performing multiple different job functions, spread across several facilities, with lots of specific needs. Government services span social benefits, education, law-making and courts, pest and wildlife control, tax collection, citizen information management, urban infrastructure, environment, transportation, safety and security, housing and building, employment, business and consumer services, culture and entertainment, street cleaning, garbage disposal, and more.

Each government workflow has its own stakeholders, supply chain, users, specific processes, protocols, technology requirements, challenges, and objectives. Additionally, by nature, some of the workflows in the government vertical are hard to digitize.

In order to effectively leverage digital technologies to address this vertical, a clear understanding of each workflow and the related choke points is required.

Key Features

The study identifies key use cases for point solutions, such as video conferencing or team messaging, as well as integrated suites such as unified communications and collaboration (UCC), UC as a service (UCaaS), communications platform as a service (CPaaS), contact center, and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions in the government sector.

The study also identifies the key growth opportunities within the government vertical for these communications solutions.

More specifically, the study has identified the following use cases whereby advanced communications tools can deliver value to government organizations:

Remote and hybrid staff collaboration and communication

Managing contractor engagements

Inter-agency communications

Inbound citizen, supplier, and partner contact

Public outreach and virtual events

On-premises and remote monitoring and follow-up

Reminders, notifications, and emergency alerts

Virtual workflows (court proceedings, city council meetings, etc.)

Mass campaigns and surveys (census surveys, voting polls, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Communications and Collaboration in the Government Sector

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Growth Environment and Purpose of the Study

3. Definitions and Scope

Scope

Technology-related Definitions

The Value Proposition of APIs, CPaaS, and Programmable Communications

4. State of the Market & Growth Environment

Technology Evolution

Government Sector Overview

Key Business Goals

Top IT-Related Challenges

Current Stage of Digital Transformation Strategy

Digital Transformation Success Measurement

Covid-19 Impact on Digital Transformation Objectives

Covid-19 Impact on Technology Investments

Covid-19 Impact on Technologies for Remote Workers

Technology Prioritization Planned Post Covid-19

Future Investment Prioritization

Key Drivers for Investing in Communication & Collaboration

Communication & Collaboration Tools Used Today

Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment

Communication & Collaboration Solutions

Communications & Collaboration Tools Deployment "in the Cloud"

Cloud or Cloud Communications Provider Selection

Technologies Used/Planned for Frontline Workers

Usage of CPaaS & Programmable Communications

Benefits of using CPaaS & Programmable Communications

Communication & Collaboration Investment Factors

Factors Determining No Investment/Use of Communications and Collaboration Tools

Estimated Change in IT/Telecom Budgets in 2021

Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for Communications Technology Vendors and Service Providers

Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers for UCC, UCaaS, CCaaS, and CPaaS Providers

Critical Success Factors and Growth Drivers

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Covid-19 Impact

Public-sector Post-pandemic Digital Transformation Strategies

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Flowchart Symbols

5. Government Use Cases Ripe for Transformation

Key Use Cases for Cloud Communication, Collaboration, and Contact Center Services in the Public Sector

Remote and Hybrid Staff Communications and Collaboration

Managing Contractor Engagements

Inter-agency Coordination

Inbound Citizen/Supplier/Partner Contact

Public Outreach and Virtual Events

On-premises and Remote Monitoring and Follow-up

Reminders, Notifications, and Emergency Alerts

Virtual Workflows

Mass Campaigns and Surveys

6. Growth Opportunities

Digital Trends in Government - Covid-19's Impact on Technology Requirements and Adoption

Growth Opportunity 1: Video Conferencing, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Team Collaboration, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Unified Communications, 2021

Growth Opportunity 4: Contact Center, 2021

Growth Opportunity 5: Programmable Communications, 2021

Growth Opportunity 6: Communications and Collaboration Devices, 2020

7. Conclusion

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/62fkzt