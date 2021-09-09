Invisalign Sandusky OH Treatment Updated for Crossbite Underbite Overbite

Sandusky, OH, United States, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sandusky Orthodontics has updated its range of orthodontics services to offer the latest Invisalign clear aligner therapy for patients who want to enhance the aesthetics of their smile.

They are conveniently located 534 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870, also have an office in Fremont, and welcome patients from Clyde, Bellevue, Monroeville, Norwalk, Huron and Castalia.

More information can be found here https://www.fremontorthodontist.com/invisalign-info

The team is headed by Dr. Fernanda Arruda and the updated service includes the treatment of various orthodontic conditions such as irregularly shaped teeth, crossbite, overbite, under-bite, and others with clear, removable aligners.

Invisalign treatment, as the orthodontics experts explained, involves using sets of removable clear trays to enhance a patient’s smile gradually. The aligners are made from SmartTrack material, a patented thermoplastic material especially engineered for the Invisalign system as seen here https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/invisalign-sandusky-oh-clear-aligner-therapy-for-teeth-straightening-updated

Unlike traditional metal braces, Invisalign is clear, thin, and invisible. Patients can remove the clear aligners at will; however, for the best results, the experts at Sandusky Orthodontics recommend wearing the clear aligners for 22 hours a day.

Dr Arruda and the team at Sandusky Orthodontics works closely with each patient to create a custom treatment plan tailored to their unique needs. An Invisalign-trained clinician will assess the patient’s smile during the initial consultation and use a digital imaging technique to map a detailed plan to transform the patient’s smile.

Each set of aligners applies gentle, constant pressure on the teeth, gradually shifting them into place until the desired smile is achieved. Patients may be required to change to a new set every one to two weeks. It can take 6-12 months to complete the treatment, though this depends mainly on the complexity of the patient’s case.

The Sandusky OH office is staffed by a team of board-certified clinicians with years of private practice experience and expertise to handle all patients’ orthodontics needs.

Patients can expect the highest level of service. The team strives to deliver quality dental care in a technologically advanced, clean, modern, and caring environment.

Dr Arruda adds “you really become a huge part of their life for about two years, so it’s always really fun, the interactions our team has with each patient … the impact that we have in their lives as they learn about discipline and become dedicated to their treatment and oral health”

Evidence of high levels of patient care are evident in their online reviews, one of which reads “LOVE Fremont Orthodontics. Everyone is so kind and caring. Daughters normally don’t enjoy going to the dentist or orthodontist but they feel so comfortable here. The entire staff is very thorough when explaining things and give a feeling being truly welcomed when arriving.”

Interested parties can call (+1 419-625-1464) to schedule an appointment or see other recent media coverage here https://www.wboc.com/story/44522505/invisalign-sandusky-oh-clear-aligner-therapy-for-teeth-straightening-updated



Website: https://www.fremontorthodontist.com/sandusky-office