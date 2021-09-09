New York, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Unconventional (Oil and Gas) Production in the US Lower 48, H1 2021 Update" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06149524/?utm_source=GNW





The production activity across all these shale plays is reviewed and forecasted in this research study.



During H1 2021, shale production across the US gained overall amid improvement in crude oil prices and global energy demand.During this phase, operators experienced several highs and lows due to external factors, including extreme weather conditions and a change in the country’s leadership.



In the short to medium term, shale production is expected grow steadily over the next five years, although the rig count growth could depend on price movement.



Scope

The report analyses the crude oil and natural gas appraisal and production activities in the US Lower 48 shale plays.



The scope of the report includes -

- Comprehensive analysis of crude oil and natural gas historical production in US L48 shale plays during 2018-25

- Detailed information of well development, permits and deals across US L48 shale plays during aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic

- In-depth information of economic viability, well productivity and well completion parameters across major shale plays in the US

- Analysis of top companies’ net acreage, planned capital expenditure, and crude oil and natural gas break-even prices in 2021

- Up-to-date information on major mergers and acquisitions across major shale plays during 2021



